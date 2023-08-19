Edge Defeats Sheamus in Farewell Match on Friday Night Smackdown

Edge has given his last spear — at least for now.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his last match under his current contract in Friday Night SmackDown’s main event against Sheamus, which took place in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

During the match, he made several callbacks to his career, including an attempt at the Edgecator submission hold, before finishing Sheamus off with his finisher, the spear, to get the pin.

Edge made his in-ring debut on the June 22, 1998 edition of Raw, defeating Jose Estrada via count out. He remained a singles competitor before forming the gothic stable The Brood with Gangrel and Christian that same year.

He and Christian went on to become one of the greatest tag teams of all time, winning the World Tag Team Championship a whopping seven times.

Edge found even greater success as a singles competitor, winning the WWE Championship (4x), World Heavyweight Championship (7x) and Intercontinental Championship (5x). Additionally, he’s won King of the Ring (2001), the inaugural Money in the Bank (in 2005) and the Royal Rumble (2010 and 2021).

Edge announced his retirement on the April 11, 2011 edition of Raw due to a neck injury. On March 31, 2012, he was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame by his former tag partner Christian. The Rated-R Superstar returned to the ring during the 2020 Royal Rumble as the 21st entrant, where he took out three competitors before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Outside of wrestling, Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland, has appeared in numerous big-screen projects, like the 2000 action-fantasy film Highlander: Endgame and 2020’s Money Plane.

In the TV realm, he played the Atom Smasher in a Season 2 episode of The Flash and recurred on the historical drama Vikings. Edge will next portray the Greek god Ares in the upcoming live-action Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, set to premiere this December.

What did you think of Edge’s farewell match? Do you believe this is truly it for him? Sound off below!