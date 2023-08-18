By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians wants you to ring in the holidays with some Greek gods.
The live-action Disney+ series will premiere the first two episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 20, with new episodes released weekly.
The streamer also unveiled a new teaser featuring WWE wrestler Edge as Ares, which you can check out above.
Adapted from Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, the upcoming show tells the fantastical story of Percy Jackson (played by The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth (played by Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find the lightning bolt and restore order to Olympus.
The Percy Jackson cast also includes Virginia Kull (NOS4A2) as Percy’s mom Sally; Glynn Turman (Queen Sugar) as the centaur Chiron, who trains the heroes; Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Percy’s math teacher Mrs. Dodds, aka Fury Alecto, who was sent by Hades; Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as camp counselor Mr. D (the Greek god Dionysus); Timm Sharp (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Percy’s stepfather Gabe Ugliano; Charlie Bushnell (Diary of a Future President) as Hermes’ son Luke, and Dior Goodjohn (Head of the Class) as Ares’ daughter Clarisse.
Rounding out the ensemble are Lin-Manuel Miranda as the messenger god Hermes; Jay Duplass (Industry) as Hades, God of the Underworld; Timothy Omundson (Psych) as Hephaestus, the god of blacksmiths and fire; WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (aka Edge) as Ares, and The Flash alum Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa.
That was a nice and very surprising turn here. I was expecting at least maybe late January or later in 2024, but this is even better!
So excited for the news about this show but I hate that we don’t get all the episodes at once. It makes me loose interest in Disney Shows. I forget to come back. or its many months later, and I still haven’t finished She Hulk, National Treasure or the new Invasion show.
I like weekly. Don’t have to feel rushed to watch everything before getting spoiled, can actually talk about the show with people… You can always set some kind of reminder for yourself either weekly or when the season will finish? Or dial in on social media more?
(And, uh, I also haven’t finished Secret Invasion either, but that’s more b/c I realized quickly I didn’t care to, not b/c it was weekly. I expect PJO will be more watchable.)
But let’s be properly honest here, what’s the main point of paying for Streaming? To have to wait week-by-week for Episodes to drop just like the regular TV Broadcast network model or for what streaming is meant to be used for: To have all the content available all at once like it’s meant to be to have that much of an advantage over the regular TV Network model?
The date on Disney+ has been listed as “2024” for quite a while now, so this is a nice surprise! Sure, it’s almost 2024, but not quite! I was a big fan of this book series growing up. I hope they do it justice, as the two movies weren’t fantastic, but with Riordan involved in this adaptation, I’m slightly more optimistic. I just hope it does well and they have the chance to adapt all five novels.
IMO you should be WAY more optimistic. Riordan was up front that the films were going to be dreck before they even came out, but he’s been very thoughtful and openly happy about the show. Which he’s actually working on, as you say.
It’s more the “does well” that I worry about. I think it’s PERECT for Disney+ and should be a great addition, but it’s expensive and has a young cast and a moderately tight timeline (so super long pauses in filming, such as for the strike, won’t be ideal.) But I’m hopeful that people will give it a shot and realize it’s the high production value stuff and not the “family channel” type goofiness they still sometimes put out for the middle grade crowd. (No shade if anyone likes those releases, but I don’t think it pulls the big audiences that an effects-heavy production like the Percy Jackson universe demands.)
There’s nothing wrong with the movies. They’re not bad, nor are they good. They’re ok. The only reason Riordan threw a hissy fit about them (and still does), is that the production company ignored his wishes.
There is some really nice casting here, but I would watch it for Copeland alone.
So excited for this! I thought it would be coming out late this year from the updates Riordan was posting, so this date is about what I expected. Fingers crossed the strikes can be resolved ASAP so any work can be started on season two before the cast ages too dramatically.
I would be more excited for this if more than just one of actors and actresses cast as the Greek Gods and Goddesses would actually be Greek or of actual Greek descent. Disney and Rick Riordan had an opportunity here to be more celebratory of the Greek Culture where these Mythical characters came from and yet they White, Black, and Latin-washed these Immortal Greek Deities. It might be accurate to the source material but this adaptation had an opportunity to do and be more.
Excited for this. My entire family plans to watch it.
Love it! Can’t wait.