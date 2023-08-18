Percy Jackson and the Olympians wants you to ring in the holidays with some Greek gods.

The live-action Disney+ series will premiere the first two episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 20, with new episodes released weekly.

The streamer also unveiled a new teaser featuring WWE wrestler Edge as Ares, which you can check out above.

Adapted from Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, the upcoming show tells the fantastical story of Percy Jackson (played by The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth (played by Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find the lightning bolt and restore order to Olympus.

The Percy Jackson cast also includes Virginia Kull (NOS4A2) as Percy’s mom Sally; Glynn Turman (Queen Sugar) as the centaur Chiron, who trains the heroes; Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Percy’s math teacher Mrs. Dodds, aka Fury Alecto, who was sent by Hades; Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as camp counselor Mr. D (the Greek god Dionysus); Timm Sharp (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Percy’s stepfather Gabe Ugliano; Charlie Bushnell (Diary of a Future President) as Hermes’ son Luke, and Dior Goodjohn (Head of the Class) as Ares’ daughter Clarisse.

Rounding out the ensemble are Lin-Manuel Miranda as the messenger god Hermes; Jay Duplass (Industry) as Hades, God of the Underworld; Timothy Omundson (Psych) as Hephaestus, the god of blacksmiths and fire; WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (aka Edge) as Ares, and The Flash alum Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa.