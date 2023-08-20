Donald Trump Says He Will Skip Republican Presidential Debates: ‘The Public Knows Who I Am’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Former President Donald Trump will not be participating in the Republican Presidential Debates, the first of which will be televised on the Fox News Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 pm ET.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
His decision to opt out of debates comes just days after being indicted for the fourth time in the past five months. Trump was most recently charged with 13 felonies in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.
And it won’t be the the first time Trump has skipped a major GOP debate. In 2016, Trump opted to hold his own campaign event instead of attending the last Republican primary face-off before the Iowa caucuses. In 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19, he pulled out of the second general election debate against now-President Joe Biden because he refused to participate virtually.
Wednesday’s debate will be moderated by two FNC vets: Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Candidates qualified to participate in the event include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
He speaks the truth! They did know who he was and how his presidency went. Which is why he’s not president now.
There’s no way Biden beats him in 2020 if COVID didn’t exist.
Whether that’s true or not, the way he handled COVID was no different than almost everything else: a lot of bluster and no planning. In 2016 it was “What do you have to lose?” Americans knew the answer in 2020.
I agree. The Oompa Loompa is scared that the other candidates will hold him accountable.
More like his lawyers have told him not to take part cause they know he can’t stop saying stuff that just incriminates him further.
I mean he never listens to anybody else, why would he start now?
He speaks BS, as always. They did know who he was and how his “presidency” went. Which is why he’s not president now and won’t be EVER AGAIN !!!
Yes, we do. A LIAR!
A loud Moron??
I totally agree with President Trump ,we know who he is and what he is about ,let these other fools debate each other will not make a difference to the American people .We love Trump and he will be President again …..Trump 2024
100% agree…Trump 2024!
I agree with the first sentence. While I was previously a supporter of Trump, I’m now interested in what the other candidates bring to the table. I’m skeptical about the possibility of Trump returning as president, and I’d prefer someone with less baggage to step up. Despite my reservations about Biden, I anticipate he will extend his presidency beyond 2024, though I hope to be proven wrong..
I think Donald Trump’s decision not to participate in live debates is a strategic move. The current candidates are unlikely to target Trump directly, shifting their focus to DeSantis, who has the second-highest approval ratings. While having Trump in the debate would be an easy target, now the candidates will need to critique each other instead.
Yes, yes we do know who you are, and that’s why I will be voting for anybody EXCEPT you.
He is sure setting some records for a president and former president but not the records anyone would be proud of.
He sure is setting some (criminal) records.
I don’t like Trump one stinking bit but he may actually have a point. I think we all really know the candidates these days. Fifty years ago you couldn’t live stream some speech they were giving in another state over your lunch break etc, or go on social media and see what they wrote. Do debates serve much purpose anymore?
Yeah you get to see how candidates perform under pressure. President is a high-pressure job.
I feel, that DJ Trump should not be aloud to run or be able to hold the title of any Government position “ever”, in the future.
He should be held accountable for the lives lost of the two officers, and a civilian, and for betraying his oaths to the Constitution.
Come on man!
You can’t deny him a government job, if he wants to be a janitor at the Capitol why not. I’m sure there is still some mess to clean up from the riots, maybe he can repaint some of the offices, get Nancy a new chair and clean up after that dumb*ss with the horns.
This isn’t the first Legal Battle that trump has had to face and it won’t be his Last. One has to remember that he’s come out on top many times in the past. Although i believe he’s Finished , I would Caution Anyone who would rush to Judgement early on to tread carefully lest They be made a Mockery of by the Real Teflon Don. Power and Privilidge Never Plays Fair…It’s being prepared to get Your hands Dirty.
To hell with that lunatic! He wants to destroy the world and sell the United States to Russia ! Let’s see what foreign nation will buy him this election from a prison cell !
I really don’t blame My President Trump for not being present!
It is understandable for everyone because of what’s been happening with “THE MORONS ” who have absolutely nothing to do but cause trouble!
Very soon the truth will be out like a hurricane!
They are about to learn a lesson of their lifetime.
They don’t want President Trump to be in office because they’re scared of the Truth being out of their secrets!
But Our Mighty Lord is about to take care of that once and for all
Your mighty lord God or Donald? The truth will be out like a hurricane, you mean the truth he was goin to reveal in a special press conference but then decided not to reveal it? The evidence he collected probalby proofed he lost fair and square, too bad for him. I just hope the next Republican president, if there is a Republican won’t pardon him ever.
It’s probably for the best. He doesn’t have any new talking points, and who wants to spend two hours listening to him whine about being the subject of a conspiracy, that he rightfully won in 2020, the same drivel he’s been spewing since before the election in 2020.
You are trash trump
Honestly, I was thinking awhile back no way his legal team was going to let him do debates anything that comes up or he says could be used against him in a court of law.