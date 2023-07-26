Days of Our Lives Vet Peter Reckell: Toxic Workplace Allegations Are ‘Disturbing’ and ‘Shocking’

One of Days of Our Lives‘ biggest stars is weighing in on Tuesday’s bombshell report alleging workplace misconduct at the hands of longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.

Peter Reckell, who has played Bo Brady on and off for four decades, took to Twitter Wednesday to react to our sister site Deadline‘s exposé revealing that Alarr had been the subject of a nine-week internal investigation amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staffers.

“We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives,” wrote Reckell, who reprised his role as Bo earlier this year for a multi-week arc. “It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution,I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”

Days‘ producer Corday Productions confirmed that it “engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter. After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

Alarr reportedly received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he retained his positions as co-EP and director, “sparking outrage among cast and crew,” per Deadline.

Reckell’s onetime Days co-star, Lisa Rinna — who in 2021 reprised her Days role of Billie Reed in the inaugural season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem — corroborated some of the allegations Tuesday, declaring in a since-deleted Instagram story, “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”