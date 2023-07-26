Days of Our Lives Vet Peter Reckell: Toxic Workplace Allegations Are ‘Disturbing’ and ‘Shocking’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
One of Days of Our Lives‘ biggest stars is weighing in on Tuesday’s bombshell report alleging workplace misconduct at the hands of longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.
Peter Reckell, who has played Bo Brady on and off for four decades, took to Twitter Wednesday to react to our sister site Deadline‘s exposé revealing that Alarr had been the subject of a nine-week internal investigation amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staffers.
“We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives,” wrote Reckell, who reprised his role as Bo earlier this year for a multi-week arc. “It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution,I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”
Days‘ producer Corday Productions confirmed that it “engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter. After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”
Alarr reportedly received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he retained his positions as co-EP and director, “sparking outrage among cast and crew,” per Deadline.
Reckell’s onetime Days co-star, Lisa Rinna — who in 2021 reprised her Days role of Billie Reed in the inaugural season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem — corroborated some of the allegations Tuesday, declaring in a since-deleted Instagram story, “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”
Not surprised. DooL treated Joey Cecilia Monroe poorly and disrespectfully. I know that happened all the way back in 2001, but it seems it’s stll going on in 2023, sadly. Shame. Jessica Lockhart was my favourite character. Joey Tribbiani did not play Jessica as well as Ms. Monroe.
I hope someone tries to see who’s comfortable speaking out. Martha Madison (Belle) and Ari Zucker (Nicole) made indirect references to this. Lisa Rinna spoke out too. Not sure if anyone else has yet. I hope everyone keeps speaking up and Alarr finds himself unemployed
In this day and age, it’s very strange to me that there are no repercussions for this behavior.
What on Earth could be their excuse for not firing this guy? If he’s been given a warning and asked to undergo training, that means there’s something to the allegations. I just don’t get it. I wonder why Rinna deleted the tweet. I haven’t watched Days in many years, probably since she was on the first time, but it said she just reprised her role for a little bit last year so she’s not on the show, it’s not like she has to fear losing her job or anything.