Dancing With the Stars’ Derek Hough Pitches an All-Winners Season — Which Champs Would You Want Back?

Derek Hough is dreaming of an all-winners season of Dancing With the Stars.

In a new interview with our sister site Variety, the dance pro-turned-judge pitches a DWTS cycle comprised entirely of former Mirrorball Trophy recipients.

“I think that it’d be a really, really competitive season,” Hough says, while name-checking former dance partners Bindi Irwin and Nicole Scherzinger (who won Seasons 21 and 10, respectively) as potential returnees.

“I think Rashad Jennings [who won Season 24] would love to come back,” he posits. “[Season 9 winner] Donny Osmond, I know he’d probably love to come back, too. Even [Season 25 champ] Jordan Fisher, who was fantastic.”

DWTS in 2012 welcomed its first all-star cast for Season 15, comprised of hopefuls from the previous 14 cycles. But what Hough is proposing here is a tournament of champions. That would pave the way for the potential returns of Kelly Monaco, Drew Lachey, Emmitt Smith, Apolo Anton Ohno, Hélio Castroneves, Kristi Yamaguchi, Brooke Burke, Shawn Johnson, Jennifer Grey, Hines Ward, J.R. Martinez, Donald Driver, Melissa Rycroft, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Meryl Davis, current host Alfonso Ribeiro, Rumer Willis, Nyle DiMarco, Laurie Hernandez, Adam Rippon, Bobby Bones, Sky Brown, Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Iman Shumpert and Charli D’Amelio.

To be clear, there have been no formal talks about an all-winners season, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Season 32, which will air on ABC and Disney+ this fall (premiere date TBA) and feature Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix. The remainder of the cast will be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 13 on Good Morning America.

Who would you want to see compete in a hypothetical all-winners season of Dancing With the Stars? Drop your wish list in a comment below.