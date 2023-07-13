Tears streamed down the face of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin at the ESPYs Wednesday as he presented an award to the members of the team’s training staff who saved his life in January.

Hamlin took the stage during ABC’s broadcast of the ceremony after a video introducing the training staff, who received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. As he stepped to the microphone, already visibly moved and wiping his face, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Hamlin bowed his head and cried, seemingly overcome. He recovered enough to announce the staff’s achievement, then they joined him in front of the audience, hugging him and putting their hands on his back as he wept.

Hamlin, who was 24 at the time, was playing in a nationally televised Monday Night Football Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 2 when he was involved in a hit that caused him to go into cardiac arrest. The team’s training staff and emergency medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin, reviving him before he was transported to a hospital. He went on to spend 10 days in facilities in Cincinnati and then Buffalo before being released.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he wrote in an Instagram post as he recovered. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Roughly four months after his injury, he was medically cleared to return to playing football.

