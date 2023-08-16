Criminal Minds’ Joe Mantegna Just Gave Fans the Rossi/Reid Reunion They Needed

Could Dr. Spencer Reid eventually make his way back to Criminal Minds: Evolution? Based on the reunion photo posted by Joe Mantegna Wednesday, consider our fingers crossed!

Mantegna, who of course stars as David Rossi since joining the series back in Season 3, posted on X (fka Twitter) saying former screen partner Matthew Gray Gubler is “like a son to me.” (See their joyous reunion below.)

Gubler is the franchise vet who was most conspicuously absent from the Criminal Minds sequel series that debuted on Paramount+ last November. On screen, it was established that Reid and fellow MIA cast member Daniel Henney’s Matt were away on an assignment.

Showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine that for next season (which was to begin shooting in April, but… strikes!), “Everybody in the main cast is coming back,” but Gubler’s and Wheel of Time star Henney’s involvement remained up in the air. “It’d be amazing. I’m not giving up hope on that.”

