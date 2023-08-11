White Lotus’ Connie Britton Sends Love to Fire-Ravaged Maui: ‘Your Loss Is All of Our Loss’

Connie Britton on Thursday sent her support to the fire-ravaged Hawaiian island of Maui, where The White Lotus Season 1 was filmed.

“Maui. My heart is broken. Your loss is all of our loss,” she posted on Instagram. “Your generous island and shores held us so lovingly when we shot @thewhitelotus during covid in 2020. And now we send massive love and strength for recovery during this unbearable time.”

She continued: “You will always be a brilliant gleaming gem with a gorgeous heart and unbreakable spirit. #Maui.”

Mike White’s dark comedy shot its freshman season on the island, primarily at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Three major wildfires destroyed large areas of the island earlier this week and continue to burn; the city of Lahaina has been completely wiped out. The fires have killed at least 55 people, per Reuters, though that number is expected to rise.

Britton’s social media tribute also included photos from her time shooting the HBO series. Candid group shots show her cavorting on the beach with castmates including Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Lukas Gage, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Brittany O’Grady and Jon Gries, among others.

Britton was nominated for a 2022 Emmy for playing White Lotus‘ Nicole Mossbacher, a well-off and highly unhappy businesswoman visiting the posh Hawaiian hotel with her husband and children.