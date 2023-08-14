Chrisley Kids Eye New Series While Parents Serve Prison Time

When it comes to capitalizing on their parents’ fall from grace, the Chrisley children know best.

TVLine has confirmed that a spinoff of the late USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best focusing on the Chrisley kids’ life in the wake of parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison sentences is currently in development at Scout Productions.

The offshoot — which will be shopped around to networks/streamers — centers on “the pivotal next chapter” for Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley.

Todd and Julie were both convicted back in June 2022 of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion; Julie was convicted on separate charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice as well. They received a combined 19-year prison sentence for their crimes.

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” said Scout Productions CEO Rob Eric in a statement. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

Added Savannah Chrisley: “The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. They’re ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. We’re so happy to be back.”

Our sister site Deadline was first to report the news of Chrisley 2.0.