Chris Noth Reacts to Report Sex and the City Co-Stars Have ‘Iced’ Him Out: ‘I Know People Like Drama… ‘

Chris Noth is hitting back at a report that his former Sex and the City costars have given him the cold shoulder in the wake of him being accused of sexual assault by multiple women (allegations the actor has denied).
Responding to a New York Post story over the weekend alleging Noth feels “iced out” by his Sex and the City-turned-And Just Like That… colleagues, the man behind the late Mr. Big wrote on Instagram, “I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip… but this [New York Post] article… is absolute nonsense. Just thought you’d like to know.”
It was back in Dec. 2021 that two women alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth raped them in separate incidents, one in 2004 and the other in 2015. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
Days later, a third woman came forward in The Daily Beast to accuse Noth of sexual assault. The actor denied that allegation as well.
“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” Sarah Jessica Parker said in a subsequent statement signed by herself and costars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
In the aftermath of the scandal, TVLine exclusively reported that And Just Like That… scrapped plans to “reunite” Noth’s deceased Mr. Big with Parker’s Carrie in the Season 1 finale. In the Feb. 2022 episode, Carrie ventured to Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to scatter Big’s ashes into the Seine river. The sequence was slated to include a fantasy element in which Big — who was killed off in And Just Like That…‘s series premiere — appears to Carrie.
According to sources, And Just Like That’s creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene, which is about Carrie finding closure via the spreading of Big’s ashes. An insider notes that the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public.
Guilty. Whether it’s true or not, and since none of us were there, there’s no proof either way, it’s automatic guilt. Sigh.
Um. That’s not how it works. The burden of proof is on the accuser. This isn’t France.
I do no think Sharon was saying he was guilty, I think what she meant was that even though there is no proof, He was viewed as guilty by the AJLT creators. Hence her Sigh.
I agree with first commentator. This show particularly is so desperate to be relevant that one almost feels like this was orchestrated for attention. Noth is innocent until proven guilty and should not have been cancelled until the allegations were proven.
The law and public opinion don’t go together. This is like the people who think getting fired cause they say something egregious is a violation of the first amendment. It’s not. The public perceptoin of Noth was bad for the show, so he was fired. That has nothing to do with LAW. Actors get fired all the time. And honestly everyone jumping to Noth’s side here is kind of bothersome. It’s why most victims don’t come forward.
There seems to be a lot of jumps into the conclusion pool these days. And, if innocence is proven the case, someone’s life is upset. That makes me sad. Our culture is very judgemental these days.
Our culture has always been very judgemental…mostly against the victims of sexual assault, cause of how they dressed, or they were asking for it, or some other such nonsense.
The number of people who don’t get what the actual problem is in these situations is staggering. You don’t know how a person really is from interviews or their roles on tv.
Then again, folks seemed eager to forgive Mel Gibson, so maybe it’s just male actors still get the benefit of the doubt
i read the article… i dont remember rape… the accusation was rough sex on a consensual date by the two women from 10-15 years earlier… and the third woman he flirted with supposedly in a restaurant and she agreed to go home with him and she said she really wasn’t interested so she didn’t get in his car when he went to get it…
the hollywood reporter story was supposed to be a big thing and they were gonna slam the new series and were waiting to drop it but they killed off his character unexpectedly in the first episode and hollywood reporter panicked and they dropped it before they were even done realizing no one was gonna care much in a few weeks…