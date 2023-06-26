Chris Noth Reacts to Report Sex and the City Co-Stars Have ‘Iced’ Him Out: ‘I Know People Like Drama… ‘

Chris Noth is hitting back at a report that his former Sex and the City costars have given him the cold shoulder in the wake of him being accused of sexual assault by multiple women (allegations the actor has denied).

Responding to a New York Post story over the weekend alleging Noth feels “iced out” by his Sex and the City-turned-And Just Like That… colleagues, the man behind the late Mr. Big wrote on Instagram, “I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip… but this [New York Post] article… is absolute nonsense. Just thought you’d like to know.”

It was back in Dec. 2021 that two women alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth raped them in separate incidents, one in 2004 and the other in 2015. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Days later, a third woman came forward in The Daily Beast to accuse Noth of sexual assault. The actor denied that allegation as well.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” Sarah Jessica Parker said in a subsequent statement signed by herself and costars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

In the aftermath of the scandal, TVLine exclusively reported that And Just Like That… scrapped plans to “reunite” Noth’s deceased Mr. Big with Parker’s Carrie in the Season 1 finale. In the Feb. 2022 episode, Carrie ventured to Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to scatter Big’s ashes into the Seine river. The sequence was slated to include a fantasy element in which Big — who was killed off in And Just Like That…‘s series premiere — appears to Carrie.

According to sources, And Just Like That’s creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene, which is about Carrie finding closure via the spreading of Big’s ashes. An insider notes that the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public.