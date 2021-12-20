Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City Costars Address Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations: 'We Support the Women Who Have Come Forward'

RELATED STORIES Chris Noth Out at The Equalizer, in Wake of Sexual Assault Allegations

The women who starred alongside Chris Noth on Sex and the City are speaking out in light of the multiple sexual assault accusations the actor is facing.

Sarah Jessica Parker, whose character Carrie was married to Noth’s Mr. Big on the HBO comedy, posted a statement on Instagram on Monday signed by herself and costars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement began. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth costarred as Carrie’s boyfriend Mr. Big on the original HBO run of Sex and the City, with the two getting married in 2008’s Sex and the City movie. He reprised the role in the current HBO Max revival And Just Like That…, but Mr. Big was killed off in the premiere, felled by a fatal heart attack.

Two women came forward last week and told The Hollywood Reporter their stories about how Noth had raped them, one in 2004 and one in 2015. Days later, a third woman came forward and accused Noth of sexually assaulting her while she was a hostess at a Manhattan restaurant. (Noth has denied the allegations.) In response, Peloton pulled a recent ad starring Noth from its social media channels, stating that “every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously.”

Earlier today, CBS announced that Noth would no longer be a cast member on The Equalizer, where he played William Bishop for two seasons. He will appear in one upcoming episode that has already been filmed, though.