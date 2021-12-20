Chris Noth Out at The Equalizer, in Wake of Sexual Assault Allegations

RELATED STORIES Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Three Women; Sex and the City Star Says Claims Are 'Categorically False'

Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Three Women; Sex and the City Star Says Claims Are 'Categorically False' The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Chris Noth has been erased from The Equalizer.

For two seasons, the actor has played William Bishop, the friend and former CIA handler to leading lady Queen Latifah’s Robyn, on the CBS procedural, but he has been removed from the cast after three women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the Sex and the City star.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement Monday. The two studios had no further comment.

Noth will be seen in one upcoming episode of the series that has already been filmed, as well as future repeats of episodes that have already aired.

Two women came forward last week and told The Hollywood Reporter their stories about how Noth had raped them, one in 2004 and one in 2015. Days later, a third woman came forward and accused Noth of sexually assaulting her while she was a hostess at a Manhattan restaurant. In response, Peloton pulled a recent ad starring Noth from its social media channels, stating that “every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously.”

Noth categorically denies the claims, saying in a statement when news of the allegations first broke: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”