New Captain America Movie, Thunderbolts Team-Up and Avengers: Kang Dynasty All Pushed Back

The new Captain America won’t wield his mighty shield quite as soon as expected.

Disney announced a super amount of date changes for upcoming Marvel films, including the Falcon and the Winter Soldier follow-up Captain America: Brave New World, the Thunderbolts team-up movie that involves antiheroes from Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye, and the Avengers movie that is squarely focused on the Kang character first introduced in Loki then revisited in Ant-Man 3.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Cap and with Harrison Ford succeeding William Hurt as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross, has moved back a few months, from May 3, 2024 to Aug. 26, 2024.

Thunderbolts, originally pegged for July 26, 2024, has in turn been pushed five months, to Dec. 20, 2024. Announced back in September, the team-up movie finds Falcon‘s Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell and Hawkeye‘s Florence Pugh continuing their character arcs as Bucky Barnes, John Walker and Yelena Belova. Falcon‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, along with the Black Widow movie’s David Harbour (as Alexei/Red Guardian) and Olga Kurylenko (as Antonia/Taskmaster), and Ant-Man 2‘s Hannah John-Kamen (as Ava/Ghost), round out the cast.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty, initially set for a May 2, 2025 premiere, now will arrive a full year later, on May 1, 2026. (Of note, Jonathan Majors was arrested in March on charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. While the actor was dropped by his manager and PR firm in the aftermath, “There’s been zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU,” Deadline hears.) Avengers: Secret Wars in turn also been moved back a year, to May 7, 2027.

Other films under the large Disney umbrella that are looking at brand-new release dates include Avatar 3, 4 and 5, each of which have been delayed a year (with the fifth entry now landing in 2031); Deadpool 3 now has May 3, 2024 in its crosshairs; Mahersala Ali’s Blade will take his first bite on Feb. 14, 2025; and the new Fantastic Four will debut on May 2, 2025.
1 Comment

  1. I wonder if Jonathan Majors is solely the reason for the adjusted timeline. Is Marvel still waiting to see how his ordeal plays out or fades.

