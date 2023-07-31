Bob Hearts Abishola Star Speaks Out on Season 5 Cast Cuts: ‘We Are Disappointed,’ But Not Surprised

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Word that Bob Hearts Abishola was scaling back from 13 series regulars to two didn’t exactly shock series star Bayo Akinfemi.
“It was a bit surprising, for all of 10 seconds,” Akinfemi, who plays Goodwin, tells The New York Times. “We are disappointed, but we also understand at the end of the day [that] it’s a business.”
As previously reported, only Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku are returning to their titular roles as series regulars for a 13-episode Season 5 on CBS. The remainder of the ensemble — which consists of Akinfemi, Christine Ebersole (as Dottie), Matt Jones (as Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (as Christina), Vernee Watson (as Gloria), Shola Adewusi (as Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (as Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (as Dele), Anthony Okungbowa (as Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (as Ebunoluwa) and series co-creator Gina Yashere (as Kemi) — will appear on a recurring basis, with each reportedly guaranteed just five episodes next year.
As a result, Warner Bros., which produces the Chuck Lorre sitcom, has waved exclusivity on all 11 actors — though, according to the Times, all 11 have chosen to stay.
The downgrades are part of a larger cost-reduction trend across network television, which has suffered from depressed ratings and decreased advertising revenue.
B❤️A started off as a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman (played by Mike & Molly vet Gardell) and his cardiac nurse (Olowofoyeku). The unlikely couple tied the knot at the beginning of Season 3. Over time, the series has blossomed into a true ensemble effort, which was only natural with a robust cast of 13 series regulars.
Bob Hearts Abishola wrapped Season 4 in May. In the finale, med school hopeful Abishola received her acceptance to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore — more than 700 miles from the marrieds’ current home in Detroit.
Season 5, like all scripted originals, is currently on hold amid dual Hollywood strikes, and does not have a premiere date. CBS’ strike-proof fall schedule can be found here.
I really enjoy this show
Hopefully they will be able to keep the quality of the show
. Network TV has to change their format. They need to schedule their new episodes in sets For example if show has 21 episodes per season run the show in 3 blocks of 7. People’s viewing habits have changed. They want to watch new episodes weekly and not have to guess if thier show will be a repeat or not. The break would give writers time to create better episodes
Finally restrictions need to be eased for them to compete. Otherwise Network TV will disappear
What I don’t understand is why, if they were planning to retool the show like this, they had Bob open a new factory in Detroit. Baltimore is likewise a town that has lost a few factories, and if they were planning to move Abishola to Baltimore, why wasn’t the storyline that Bob could “bring manufacturing back to America,” but Baltimore offered a better location for the factory?
–
I have a feeling this is going to be about as successful as spinning Jack Tripper off to “Three’s a Crowd” was. The way they have written these characters, they spun odd two “straight guys,” and that doesn’t carry a sitcom. (Tunde, Kemi, Doug, Dottie, and even Christina to some extent, are the “not the straight guy” characters on this show, and really the ones BOTH Bob and Abishola play off of.)
–
This show grew on me, but that was because it grew into being a true ensemble show. I am glad to hear the actors are on deck for when TPTB finally see what a terrible idea this is.
Should say “spun off two straight guys”. My kingdom for an edit button! ;)
There’s no conflict if bob doesn’t open the factory, moving to maryland is easy, so no hijinx to ensue (and from a reality bpoint of view, setting up shop in destroit would have had a lot of economic advantages plus since their primary shipping facility is also in detroit it makes sense)
I really like this show, but I wasn’t surprised at the change, either. You can’t move the 2 main characters to a new location and bring along all the rest. And, if you were paying attention while you were watching you saw it coming, too.
I don’t know what to expect, let alone when to expect it, but I am looking forward to seeing how everything plays out. The ensemble and their storylines have been designed and built to be sturdy enough to handle the shift, as long as viewers stick with them.