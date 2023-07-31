Bob Hearts Abishola Star Speaks Out on Season 5 Cast Cuts: ‘We Are Disappointed,’ But Not Surprised

Word that Bob Hearts Abishola was scaling back from 13 series regulars to two didn’t exactly shock series star Bayo Akinfemi.

“It was a bit surprising, for all of 10 seconds,” Akinfemi, who plays Goodwin, tells The New York Times. “We are disappointed, but we also understand at the end of the day [that] it’s a business.”

As previously reported, only Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku are returning to their titular roles as series regulars for a 13-episode Season 5 on CBS. The remainder of the ensemble — which consists of Akinfemi, Christine Ebersole (as Dottie), Matt Jones (as Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (as Christina), Vernee Watson (as Gloria), Shola Adewusi (as Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (as Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (as Dele), Anthony Okungbowa (as Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (as Ebunoluwa) and series co-creator Gina Yashere (as Kemi) — will appear on a recurring basis, with each reportedly guaranteed just five episodes next year.

As a result, Warner Bros., which produces the Chuck Lorre sitcom, has waved exclusivity on all 11 actors — though, according to the Times, all 11 have chosen to stay.

The downgrades are part of a larger cost-reduction trend across network television, which has suffered from depressed ratings and decreased advertising revenue.

Akinfemi and Gardell Courtesy of CBS

B❤️A started off as a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman (played by Mike & Molly vet Gardell) and his cardiac nurse (Olowofoyeku). The unlikely couple tied the knot at the beginning of Season 3. Over time, the series has blossomed into a true ensemble effort, which was only natural with a robust cast of 13 series regulars.

Bob Hearts Abishola wrapped Season 4 in May. In the finale, med school hopeful Abishola received her acceptance to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore — more than 700 miles from the marrieds’ current home in Detroit.

Season 5, like all scripted originals, is currently on hold amid dual Hollywood strikes, and does not have a premiere date. CBS’ strike-proof fall schedule can be found here.