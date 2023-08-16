Bob the Drag Queen Says Howard Stern ‘Bullied Me,’ Made Crude Sexual Remarks During America’s Got Talent Audition

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen has alleged that Howard Stern made crude sexual comments toward her while taping an unaired audition for NBC’s talent show competition America’s Got Talent.

The former We’re Here cohost revealed her story on Delta Work’s Very Delta podcast Monday, claiming that the former panelist “bullied me,” adding, “But, to be fair, I low-key signed up for it.

“Me and a couple of friends got together to do America’s Got Talent before I was ever on Drag Race,” she continued. “We were all doing this number, and as we started doing our number, this group in the front started being like, ‘Uh, uh uh uh!’… So then they started throwing us off, we started dancing out of sync, and then people started crying on stage, and then we got the X X X all in a row.”

After panelist Sharon Osbourne gave the group a “no” for looking unrehearsed, that’s when Stern allegedly riled off his remarks.

“And then Howard Stern said something like… ‘You guys weren’t great, but I would have sex with that one,’ and [my friend] was like, ‘I would never,'” said Bob. “[Stern] was like, ‘Any one of you would love to have sex with me,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t think you get to say that.’ This is on stage. It never aired, probably because they were like, ‘Howard, we can’t air this,’ but he was like, ‘You’d be happy to have sex with me. Any one of you!'”

TVLine has reached out to Stern, Bob the Drag Queen and NBC for comment.

Hear Bob’s retelling of the story in this Very Delta episode around the 53:50 mark.

Although the drag superstar neglected to mention which season she auditioned for, Stern appeared on Seasons 7-10 alongside host Nick Cannon and co-judges Osbourne, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum.