We’re Here Shake-Up: All 3 Drag Queen Hosts Dropped Ahead of Season 4

HBO’s drag makeover docuseries We’re Here is getting a revamp of its own: Hosts Shangela, Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen are all being replaced ahead of the show’s upcoming fourth season, TVLine has confirmed.

Stepping in for Season 4 are RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour, Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka. The season will focus on two U.S. towns over the course of six episodes, “taking an in-depth and more immersive look at the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and opposition, and their effect on the LGBTQ+ community,” according to the official description.

“We have been so inspired by the stories and important work that has been done over the last three seasons of We’re Here,” Velour, Hall and Priyanka said in a joint statement. “We look forward to continuing this journey throughout the country to uplift voices, spread love and showcase new stories through the art of drag. We thank the entire We’re Here team for choosing us to join this life-changing experience.”

The series, which debuted in 2020, followed the trio as they trekked across small-town America, stopping in various conservative regions to give residents empowering makeovers and a spot in a one-night-only drag extravaganza. The show snagged two Emmy wins during its run thus far, one for Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program and the other for Outstanding Costumes. It is also the recipient of two GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Reality Program.

In late 2022, Daniel McGarrigle, a former assistant on the series, accused Shangela (né Darius Jeremy Pierce) of sexually assaulting him in a hotel room in February 2020. Per McGarrigle, he and Pierce were in a Louisiana hotel room when Pierce allegedly overpowered him and had sex with him despite McGarrigle screaming “no” and trying to push him away. The Drag Race and Dancing With the Stars alum denied the allegations after McGarrigle filed a lawsuit against the drag performer.

“I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations,” Pierce said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times in May. “They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community… An external investigation into this embittered individual’s claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit.”

