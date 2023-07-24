The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Fact-Checks Co-Host on Air: Bill Geddie ‘Did Not Fire’ Joy Behar — Watch Tense Moment

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg issued a pointed correction to co-host Ana Navarro during a lengthy tribute to the ABC talk show’s fallen former leader Bill Geddie, who died last week at the age of 68.

While discussing on Monday’s episode Geddie’s tough-but-fair 17-year legacy as the daytime staple’s co-creator and executive producer, Navarro remarked that the late TV vet was responsible for both OG panelist Joy Behar’s 1997 hiring and controversial (and ultimately short-lived) firing in 2013.

Goldberg immediately took issue with her colleague’s version of events, interjecting, “He didn’t fire Joy.” (Watch the moment above.)

The conversation quickly moved on before Goldberg could clarify who did, in fact, issue the decade-old pink slip to Behar, who returned to the show full-time in 2015 at the start of The View‘s 19th season. (Behar was absent from Monday’s show.)

Behar has never publicly identified who was behind her abrupt 2013 dismissal, although Geddie and late View co-creator Barbara Walters were the show’s primary EPs at the time.

“Somebody wanted me gone,” Behar told People in 2017. “The way I heard it, and I don’t know what’s true because you never know, they got rid of a Republican so they wanted to get rid of a Democrat. That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics. So I wasn’t shocked at that analysis.”

A rep for The View declined to comment for this story. Behar, meanwhile, will no doubt address the unsolved mystery when she returns to the show tomorrow.