The View’s Bill Geddie, Who Co-Created Daytime Talk Show With Barbara Walters, Dead at 68

Prolific TV producer Bill Geddie, best known for launching The View alongside Barbara Walters, has died. He was 68 years old.

“He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” Geddie’s family says in a statement to our sister publication Variety. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn’t who did he meet, but rather who didn’t he meet?”

Geddie’s cause of death was coronary-related, according to his family. No other details were made available.

The View posted the following message to social media shortly after Geddie’s family released a statement: “It’s with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The View‘s co-creator and one of television’s most respected producers, Bill Geddie. He was a pioneer in television and greatly beloved by The View family, creating the show with Barbara Walters and serving as its executive producer for 17 years. The View wouldn’t exist without Geddie. … Our love goes out to his wife Barbara and their two daughters, Allison and Lauren.”

The four-time Emmy Award winner served as executive producer of The View for 17 years, from 1997 to 2014, while also writing, directing and producing many of Walters’ ABC News specials, including her iconic “Most Fascinating People” presentations. Prior to The View, Geddie was as a producer for Good Morning America. The true jack of all trades also dabbled in screenwriting, responsible for the 1996 Ray Liotta sci-fi movie Unforgettable.

Below, watch Walters present Geddie with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2012 Daytime Emmys: