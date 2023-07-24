Read Next: Zahn McClarnon: Dark Winds Season 2 Has More Twists, More Authenticity, More of That ’70s Vibe
A ‘Completely Devastated’ Sherri Shepherd Shares Recent Texts From Late View Boss Bill Geddie

Sherri Shepherd and Bill Geddie
Sherri Shepherd Instagram
Sherri Shepherd paid tribute over the weekend to her former View boss Bill Geddie, who died July 20 of coronary-related factors. He was 68.

Shepherd, who served as a View co-host from 2007 to 2014 before launching her own eponymous talk show last fall, said on Instagram Saturday that Geddie’s passing left her “completely devastated,” adding, “Bill took a chance and cast me — a standup comic with no talk show experience. His instinct told him that people would relate to a Black female, single mom with a Special Needs child who had not one inch of political knowledge but was just a real person.

“I spoke with him frequently throughout the Season 1 of Sherri, seeking advice and encouragement,” Shepherd continued, before sharing a series of personal texts Geddie sent her in the past year amid Sherri‘s launch.

In one text (see below), Geddie urged Shepherd. “Don’t be overwhelmed by this moment that you stop doing the things that got you here. Be smart, but not too careful. Your fans already know who you are. Keep giving of yourself to them.”

In a separate exchange from February, Geddie — responding to an unspecified query from Shepherd — wrote, “I don’t have the answer for you specifically, but I know the answer generally: Fans have to talk about your show, tabloids have to write about you, people have to feel like they are missing something if they don’t tune in. It’s that simple. And it’s that tough.”

Shepherd concluded her post by calling Geddie “a mentor, a great leader and a wonderful friend.”

5 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. 😇🙏😇🙏😇🙏😇🙏😇🙏😇🙏

    Reply

  2. We have Angels all around Us. As people
    We all of colored so beautiful inside and out
    JESUS can to show us our father who are in heaven is hurt how we kill and still from one another..Women can have sip of tea with groups varies women. The pay ones stop
    The madness. GOD is not Happy..
    Their work and money for all. To Billionaire s
    Send me money l can show you how to get people to work..Put people on each block to keep clean..$12per day watch it work

    Reply

  3. My deepest condolences to the Geddie Family and friends . He’s gone but his legacy will live on , in his children , wife , friends and his colleagues. RIP 🙏
    MR.GEDDIE

    Reply

  4. Wow – he gave her really good advice

    Reply

  5. Geddie was a right-wing creep who manipulated his female stars (e.g., Rosie vs Hasselbeck) for ratings.

    And Sherrie thinks the earth might be flat. Or not. It doesn’t matter to her.

    Oy vey.

    Reply
