Big Brother Crowns New Head of Household After Nearly 14 Hours of Competition — Find Out Who Won

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The following post contains spoilers for events happening on Big Brother‘s live feeds, which will not air on CBS until Sunday, Aug. 27.
Big Brother 25 has a new Head of Household — and almost a new record for the show’s longest competition ever.
After a whopping 13 hours and 50-something minutes, stay-at-home dad Cameron Hardin emerged victorious on Friday from the Pressure Cooker competition, earning the Head of Household title and automatic safety from eviction all week. Hardin and medical receptionist America Lopez were the last two players remaining in the competition when Hardin ultimately won.
This competition very nearly became the Stateside Big Brother edition’s longest one ever, a record currently held by the Season 6 Pressure Cooker game that lasted 13 hours and 53 minutes. Season 25’s version of the competition lasted almost exactly as long, but an official timestamp is TBD; TVLine has reached out to CBS for confirmation of the duration.
In fact, Season 6 was the last time the Pressure Cooker competition was played, becoming legendary not just for its length, but for Kaysar Ridha’s decision to give the win to Jennifer Vasquez… only to be evicted at Jennifer’s hand later that week. Season 25’s take on the game got underway on Thursday’s live eviction episode, after — spoiler alert! — Hisam Goueli was booted from the house in a 11-0 vote.
The Pressure Cooker rules were simple: Players stood inside a sealed chamber and held down a button for as long as they could, with the last person to let go of theirs becoming the new Head of Household. Neither sitting nor kneeling were allowed, but squatting was permitted, and there weren’t any bathroom breaks. Eliminated houseguests also got to open numbered envelopes hanging on the wall after they exited the game, which contained either rewards or punishments. An edited version of the competition will air on Sunday’s episode of Big Brother (CBS, 8/7c).
Thursday’s episode also introduced the first America’s Vote of the season: Viewers will have the chance to help award someone the Power of Invincibility, a game-changing superpower that will allow its owner to save a houseguest (including themselves) at one of the next two evictions. The top four vote-getters from America will battle in a secret, individual competition for the Power of Invincibility, and that quartet will be revealed on next Thursday’s episode (9 pm); go here to vote.
How do you feel about Cameron winning Head of Household? Tell us below!
I can’t believe it fell short of the record by so little, that’s to bad, but I’m happy with Cameron winning. He needed a win after being put on the block for two straight weeks. I hope he targets the mean girls and gets either Felicia, Izzy, Cirie or Jared out. They need to lose a number and be humbled. Honestly I don’t really understand why everyone hates Cameron. I don’t get to watch the feeds as much as I’d like so if someone could maybe shed some light on that, maybe??
Cameron shares too much and starts a lot of problems. He’s not good for anyones game and theres a reason he keeps getting put up. But you naming the POC and queer houseguests for eviction says plenty that you don’t care about that and just want the white guy to do well.
OMG your reaching buddy. Those four need to be humbled because they sit and talk crap about all the other HG and act like they are the only people in the house deserving to win. For that reason, and that reason alone, I want them to be targeted. Your accusation is so flawed I can’t even comprehend the hate in your heart.
[COMMENT REMOVED DUE TO SYSTEM-DETECTED USE OF MULTIPLE USER NAMES]
That is not what I said. Stop putting words in my mouth. And where exactly are you coming up with 80%, oh yeah, you made that up. Some people just like to come on here and start crap. Have a wonderful day and weekend!!!
[COMMENT REMOVED DUE TO SYSTEM-DETECTED USE OF MULTIPLE USER NAMES]
Clearly the same person with multiple user names. What fun!!!
[COMMENT REMOVED DUE TO SYSTEM-DETECTED USE OF MULTIPLE USER NAMES]
Im glad he won after being on the block 2 weeks in a row.
I couldn’t be more thrilled about this win
I knew Cameron would win. Every time I checked in, he was just standing there chill. He went into soldier mode and was not moving! So deserved!
Cameron’s hair and Reds hair and beard are so gross especially when they are in the kitchen. So unsanitary. They are always touching their hair then touching food and utensils. Nasty
Why is it unsanitary for men to have long hair but not women?
Curious as to who he’ll nominate 🤔
Me too! I was really hoping the vote would flip and they would keep Hisam but since that didn’t happen I’m hoping Cam will do something to shake this house up. I don’t want to see a steamroll.
I’m envious of anyone that last more than two hours without a pee break!
Yeah happy time to take Cirie out
Unfortunately I doubt production would let that happen this early but I’m happy with losing one of her minions, lol.
Remember the special America’s player twist starts this week and probably put in place to keep Cirie in the game.
He deserves it after being on the block twice. Really.
I’m so glad he won
He’s been a pawn for 2 weeks.
You go Cameron and Red 😁
Good job. He desreves it.
Love Sierrie, but she needs to go this time. Would be a coo to get her out
Glad that he won, now he is safe.