Big Brother Crowns New Head of Household After Nearly 14 Hours of Competition — Find Out Who Won

The following post contains spoilers for events happening on Big Brother‘s live feeds, which will not air on CBS until Sunday, Aug. 27.

Big Brother 25 has a new Head of Household — and almost a new record for the show’s longest competition ever.

After a whopping 13 hours and 50-something minutes, stay-at-home dad Cameron Hardin emerged victorious on Friday from the Pressure Cooker competition, earning the Head of Household title and automatic safety from eviction all week. Hardin and medical receptionist America Lopez were the last two players remaining in the competition when Hardin ultimately won.

This competition very nearly became the Stateside Big Brother edition’s longest one ever, a record currently held by the Season 6 Pressure Cooker game that lasted 13 hours and 53 minutes. Season 25’s version of the competition lasted almost exactly as long, but an official timestamp is TBD; TVLine has reached out to CBS for confirmation of the duration.

In fact, Season 6 was the last time the Pressure Cooker competition was played, becoming legendary not just for its length, but for Kaysar Ridha’s decision to give the win to Jennifer Vasquez… only to be evicted at Jennifer’s hand later that week. Season 25’s take on the game got underway on Thursday’s live eviction episode, after — spoiler alert! — Hisam Goueli was booted from the house in a 11-0 vote.

The Pressure Cooker rules were simple: Players stood inside a sealed chamber and held down a button for as long as they could, with the last person to let go of theirs becoming the new Head of Household. Neither sitting nor kneeling were allowed, but squatting was permitted, and there weren’t any bathroom breaks. Eliminated houseguests also got to open numbered envelopes hanging on the wall after they exited the game, which contained either rewards or punishments. An edited version of the competition will air on Sunday’s episode of Big Brother (CBS, 8/7c).

Thursday’s episode also introduced the first America’s Vote of the season: Viewers will have the chance to help award someone the Power of Invincibility, a game-changing superpower that will allow its owner to save a houseguest (including themselves) at one of the next two evictions. The top four vote-getters from America will battle in a secret, individual competition for the Power of Invincibility, and that quartet will be revealed on next Thursday’s episode (9 pm); go here to vote.

