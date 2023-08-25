Big Brother Eviction Recap: Was Hisam Really Shown the Back Door, After All?

This week’s edited episodes of Big Brother have led us to strongly believe that Hisam Goueli would be the victim of a backdoor eviction plan, orchestrated by the members of his own Professors alliance.

Inside the walls of the BB house, though, it’s been much less cut and dried, with many houseguests — including Felicia, the Head of Household who put Hisam on the block — questioning whether they ought to send him home, after all. So, how did Operation Backdoor shake out on Thursday’s live episode? Read on for the details:

THE STRATEGY | Following that blindside of a veto meeting, Hisam has a conversation with Felicia, who only kinda tells the truth about why Hisam ended up on the block. She says she saw an opportunity to make a big game move — an opportunity she likely wouldn’t get again — and she was insulted that Hisam didn’t see her as a formidable competitor.

Later, though, it’s Izzy who tells Hisam the real story: Not only did she know about Felicia’s plan to backdoor him (as did Cirie), but she was irritated by the way Hisam wanted his alliance to play his game. She also didn’t appreciate that he was pursuing a side alliance with America last week, and that he referred to several of his Professor allies as “leftovers” that he didn’t necessarily want to work with in the first place. (Aw, c’mon now, last season’s Leftovers alliance was a great one until it went down in flames!)

Izzy’s candor appears to shift something in Hisam, and he kicks off what seems to be a very heartfelt apology tour. He tells Izzy that he’s learned a lot from this blindside, and he wants mercy: “Whoever saves me, if there is saving to be had, I can let bygones be bygones,” he tells her. Cirie worries that if Hisam stays in the house, he’ll immediately pursue revenge on her, Felicia and Izzy, but he promises that he won’t; if he stays in the game, he’ll be loyal to The Professors until the end.

Cirie, Felicia and Izzy have a meeting about the decision that awaits them, and they all agree that Hisam’s undying loyalty in the future could be an extremely valuable asset — and they could likely secure the votes they’d need to keep him in the house, should they choose to flip. That said, keeping Hisam could come back to bite them, and saving him would also mean betraying Matt, Blue, Jag and others who have wanted Hisam gone all along.

THE EVICTION | When it comes time for Cameron and Hisam to give their final pleas to the voting houseguests, Hisam grovels for their forgiveness once again. “I’m asking for you to extend kindness, generosity and mercy to allow me to stay in this game,” he says. “If you do, I promise to be loyal to you to the very end, as hard as it gets, always on your side. That is not something that my competitor Cam can say.” (Confession: I’ve been largely unmoved by Hisam’s litany of apologies, but I love a good Big Brother mess, and even I can admit that keeping him around would be the more entertaining play.)

But Hisam’s attempt at redemption ultimately falls short, which is good for the houseguests and disappointing for those of us who love drama. He’s ousted in a 11-0 vote, and he seems to find the whole thing a bit hilarious once he’s outside the house with Julie Chen Moonves. Through his shock, he tells Julie that he made some mistakes in the game, which don’t appear to include his missteps with Reilly and his Professor alliance; rather, he’s certain he just trusted the wrong people.

THE HOH COMPETITION | Immediately after Hisam’s eviction, the remaining houseguests get a video message from Kaysar Ridha (yay!), who informs them that they’ll be partaking in the legendary Pressure Cooker competition last played 18 years ago, “but the Scary-verse has made it even more challenging.”

Unfortunately, Kaysar’s message is met with quite a bit of, “What’s the Pressure Cooker?!” from several players, which is disappointing. Some of you didn’t pull an all-nighter in middle school just to watch Kaysar throw the competition to Jennifer Vasquez, and it shows! Anyway, the concept is the same, all these years later: Players must stand inside a sealed chamber and hold down a button for as long as they can, with the last person to let go of theirs becoming the new Head of Household. Neither sitting nor kneeling are allowed, but squatting is permitted, and there aren’t any bathroom breaks. Houseguests can only leave the box after three people release their buttons, and eliminated houseguests must open numbered envelopes hanging on the wall after they exit the game, which contain either rewards or punishments. Oh, and thanks to the Scary-verse, this year’s Pressure Cooker competition is taking place in the dark.

But wait! There’s more! It’s time for the first America’s Vote of the season, and it’s a biggie: Viewers will have the chance to help award someone the Power of Invincibility, a “game-changing superpower” — actually, it might really be game-changing, unlike most of Big Brother‘s twists — that allows its owner to save a houseguest at one of the next two evictions, including themselves. The top four vote-getters from America will battle in a secret, individual competition for the Power of Invincibility, and that quartet will be revealed on next Thursday’s episode.

OK, your turn. Were you happy to see Hisam go on Thursday? And who do you want to see win the Pressure Cooker competition? Sound off in the comments below!