Big Brother’s Luke Valentine Calls His Expulsion a ‘Total Bummer,’ Says Producers Made ‘Wrong Decision’

One week after his expulsion from Big Brother Season 25, ex-houseguest Luke Valentine has weighed in on the “upsetting” disqualification.
“I’m not upset at the production,” Valentine said in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday. “Their hands were tied. They had to make a sacrifice, I understand why. It is upsetting. I think they made the wrong decision. I think a slap on the wrist would have been a much better thing.”
Valentine was ejected from the game on Aug. 9, after he used the N-word in a conversation with Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields. “We were in the cheese room, [N-word]!” Valentine had said. Hours later, he was removed from the house for violating Big Brother‘s code of conduct, and the other houseguests were later informed of his behavior and subsequent removal.
“Anyone who watches the clip of me saying the cheese room comment — it’s pretty clear that I meant no malice,” Valentine continued in his video. “It’s pretty clear that I had no ill intent. It was directed at Cory [who is white], and… it was about a week of malnutrition, a week of sleep deprivation. I was getting probably two-and-a-half hours of sleep on that cheese block. You don’t really take into account the psychological distress of being under studio lighting 24/7 and not knowing who your friends are, who your enemies are. What happened happened. Do I regret it? Obviously. But I feel like it happened for a reason.”
Valentine went on to describe the alleged seven hours that he was kept in a room to speak with human resources before he was formally disqualified.
“They told me, ‘Due to you violating the code of conduct, we have to expel you from the house.’ It was like someone reached into my chest and just squeezed my heart,” he said. “It was the most draining feeling in the world. This experience, which I was really having a blast with, was just over, over something like that.
“It was a total bummer,” he continued. “I was sobbing. I was really bummed. And you can say it was deserved, but I mean, I don’t know what to tell you. There’s two kinds of people: the people who think I should be drawn and quartered, and the people who say, ‘He made a mistake, but the punishment didn’t fit the crime.’ And I’m thankful for those people.”
Valentine added that he’s not sure he’ll keep in touch with any of the Season 25 houseguests, largely because “they kind of have to hate me” after the controversy.
“Apparently, I’m radioactive,” he remarked. “Them’s the breaks. Ultimately, I’ve seen where this kind of thing goes, and if I’m too radioactive for them, I get it.”
Trying to justify it and play the victim. Gross
Breaking news: entitled, privileged man upset to learn his actions have consequences!
Let me tell you how I read this: “I say that word all the time and no one ever says anything. I don’t get why I’m in trouble now. I will continue to say it. America is too sensitive.”
He just needs to meet the right person. A swing first, ask questions later type.
Is it just me or does he look like a young Bronson Pinchot in that photo?
“The n-word slips out when I get tired and hungry” is a really dumb defense.
I almost feel as though he was coached through that. It hit on every trope on the way down. It was like I’m a White Man, none of your confusion or outreach makes sense to me. To those that feel the same way I see you. I’m the real victim here, but don’t feel bad I’ll end up on Fox News/GAC/ fill in the blank soon enough…
so sick of seeing this guy’s face… he’s an insensitive nobody and needs to just fade back into oblivion and shut his nasty mouth
He’s a jerk, the fact that the word slipped so easly from his mouth means that he uses it frequently. He deserved to go home!
If he uses the “n” word at all in other instances, it would be used in malice. People don’t just naturally come up with the word like it was a “gee wiz” word. He got what he deserved.
This is by far the weirdest, most concerning reasoning and interview for someone to give and think it makes them sound justifiable, defensible, and good. What a toxic personality. Hope this guy comes to that realization and gets some help. But he likely won’t. Because it indeed read like “I talk like this to other people all the time…I was tired & it just slipped out. Everyone’s just making a big deal about it because they have to.” He doesn’t get it *at all*.
There’s two kinds of people: the people who think I should be drawn and quartered, and the people who say, ‘He made a mistake, but the punishment didn’t fit the crime.’
…
Um. There is a huge valley between the two binary choices this dude-bro cited. And what exists within this huge valley? The people who think he made a mistake and the consequences of being kicked off the show are appropriate. If he thinks that is equivalent to being drawn and quartered, well, I don’t know what to say to him.
Dude found out real quick what the rest of Americans who work in business already know. Racial jokes/statements get you in front of HR real quick. He is trying to weasel his way out by making it sound like he was in a prison camp now. But yet he was having a blast doing it.
In the diary room, Jared said he didn’t think Luke meant any malice and hopes to see him outside the house. He also said he hopes it’s a learning experience for him. It wasn’t. Not even a little bit.
First let me say as a Black woman I don’t think it’s a word that should be used at all and definitely not by non-Black people but that’s my stance. That said.
When this happened I told my friend that the way he said it sounds like he hangs out with Black people but he doesn’t act like he hangs out with Black people, can’t really explain that.
So not really surprised to find out his step siblings are Black. So maybe they use the word with each other when joking around. Who knows. There are some Black people who don’t care if White people, who they are close to, say it.
I had no idea his step siblings were black! You may be right that they use the word with each other, but I still hate it!
“I think a slap on the wrist would have been a much better thing” – said every guilty party ever. Maybe Trump should try that one in court!
Expulsion? Probably not but you actually had that word in your vocabulary and it popped out of your mouth very easily. Makes one think you use it on a more frequent basis. Most of use will say “damn” or “crap” or something else. That word should never be floating around in our head in the first place.
Black people use the word all the time. It’s totally acceptable!! Rappers use this word all the time. It’s totally acceptable!! I’d like to know if a black person in the Big Brother House had said that word – would they have been removed. I personally hate the word and if it is meant to be a derogatory word, then why do black people use it all the time and nobody thinks anything of it? And let’s make one thing clear, I am NOT condoning Luke saying it!!!! I’d like to add that I am a white woman who married and had a child with a black man, but that has nothing to do with hating the N word. I’ve hated it my entire life and I’m 62, so that’s a long time.