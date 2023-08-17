Big Brother’s Luke Valentine Calls His Expulsion a ‘Total Bummer,’ Says Producers Made ‘Wrong Decision’

One week after his expulsion from Big Brother Season 25, ex-houseguest Luke Valentine has weighed in on the “upsetting” disqualification.

“I’m not upset at the production,” Valentine said in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday. “Their hands were tied. They had to make a sacrifice, I understand why. It is upsetting. I think they made the wrong decision. I think a slap on the wrist would have been a much better thing.”

Valentine was ejected from the game on Aug. 9, after he used the N-word in a conversation with Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields. “We were in the cheese room, [N-word]!” Valentine had said. Hours later, he was removed from the house for violating Big Brother‘s code of conduct, and the other houseguests were later informed of his behavior and subsequent removal.

“Anyone who watches the clip of me saying the cheese room comment — it’s pretty clear that I meant no malice,” Valentine continued in his video. “It’s pretty clear that I had no ill intent. It was directed at Cory [who is white], and… it was about a week of malnutrition, a week of sleep deprivation. I was getting probably two-and-a-half hours of sleep on that cheese block. You don’t really take into account the psychological distress of being under studio lighting 24/7 and not knowing who your friends are, who your enemies are. What happened happened. Do I regret it? Obviously. But I feel like it happened for a reason.”

Valentine went on to describe the alleged seven hours that he was kept in a room to speak with human resources before he was formally disqualified.

“They told me, ‘Due to you violating the code of conduct, we have to expel you from the house.’ It was like someone reached into my chest and just squeezed my heart,” he said. “It was the most draining feeling in the world. This experience, which I was really having a blast with, was just over, over something like that.

“It was a total bummer,” he continued. “I was sobbing. I was really bummed. And you can say it was deserved, but I mean, I don’t know what to tell you. There’s two kinds of people: the people who think I should be drawn and quartered, and the people who say, ‘He made a mistake, but the punishment didn’t fit the crime.’ And I’m thankful for those people.”

Valentine added that he’s not sure he’ll keep in touch with any of the Season 25 houseguests, largely because “they kind of have to hate me” after the controversy.

“Apparently, I’m radioactive,” he remarked. “Them’s the breaks. Ultimately, I’ve seen where this kind of thing goes, and if I’m too radioactive for them, I get it.”