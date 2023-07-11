Andrea Evans’ Daughter Kylie Rodriguez Pens Moving Tribute to Late Soap Legend: ‘My Mom Was My Best Friend’

Andrea Evans‘ 19-year-old daughter, Kylie Rodriguez, is paying tribute to her actress-mother, who died Sunday at age 66 of cancer.

In a lengthy statement obtained by TVLine, Rodriguez wrote, “Today, I face an immeasurable loss — the passing of my beloved mother, Andrea Evans, after her courageous battle with cancer. At just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness. My mom was my best friend.

“Her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her,” she continued. “Throughout her fight with cancer, my mom displayed awe-inspiring strength. She faced each hurdle with grace and determination, cherishing every precious moment. Despite the pain and uncertainty, she taught me the invaluable lesson of finding joy, even in the darkest of times. We held hands until the very end.”

Rodriguez added, “While I struggle to come to terms with her passing, I am profoundly grateful for the love and support we have received from family, friends, and the community. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the healthcare professionals who cared for my mother throughout this incredibly challenging process. Although my mother’s physical presence is no longer with us, her love and spirit will forever endure. The lessons she taught me about resilience, kindness, and love will guide me through the difficult journey ahead.”

In his own statement, Evans’ husband, Stephen Rodriguez, said, “Andrea was a remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her. Her unwavering strength, positivity and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease. She faced the challenges with grace, resilience, and an enduring love for life. Andrea and I spent 30+ years together. She was a great wife and mother. She was my rock. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched.”

Evans was best known for her role as as One Life to Live‘s conniving Tina Lord, a character she played on and off over the course of two decades. Her extensive career in soaps also included stints on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and Passions.