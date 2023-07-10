Soap Vet Andrea Evans, One Life to Live’s Tina Lord, Dead at 66

Soap vet Andrea Evans, best known for her role as One Life to Live‘s conniving Tina Lord, died Sunday. She was 66.

According to Evans’ rep, the case of death was cancer.

Evans, who originated the role of Tina in 1978, left the ABC soap in 1981. The character was briefly recast with actresses Kelli Maroney and Marsha Clark in the mid-80s, before Evans herself returned in 1985 (earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1988). Five years later, she abruptly exited OLTL and spent a decade out of the public eye. It was later revealed that she vanished due to a stalker. She eventually reprised her role as Tina for brief stints in 2008 and 2010, before OLTL left the airwaves in 2012.

Evans’ other soap work included CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as NBC’s late Passions.

Asked by Soap Opera Digest in 2007 to name her all-time favorite role, Evans responded, “That’s an easy one: Tina on One Life to Live. In every actor’s life, you hope for a role that becomes bigger than yourself and for me; Tina was that role.”

Evans recently completed work on her forthcoming memoir, My One Life to Live.

She is survived by her husband Steve and daughter Kylie.