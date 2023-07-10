Soap Vet Andrea Evans, One Life to Live’s Tina Lord, Dead at 66

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Soap vet Andrea Evans, best known for her role as One Life to Live‘s conniving Tina Lord, died Sunday. She was 66.
According to Evans’ rep, the case of death was cancer.
Evans, who originated the role of Tina in 1978, left the ABC soap in 1981. The character was briefly recast with actresses Kelli Maroney and Marsha Clark in the mid-80s, before Evans herself returned in 1985 (earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1988). Five years later, she abruptly exited OLTL and spent a decade out of the public eye. It was later revealed that she vanished due to a stalker. She eventually reprised her role as Tina for brief stints in 2008 and 2010, before OLTL left the airwaves in 2012.
Evans’ other soap work included CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as NBC’s late Passions.
Asked by Soap Opera Digest in 2007 to name her all-time favorite role, Evans responded, “That’s an easy one: Tina on One Life to Live. In every actor’s life, you hope for a role that becomes bigger than yourself and for me; Tina was that role.”
Evans recently completed work on her forthcoming memoir, My One Life to Live.
She is survived by her husband Steve and daughter Kylie.
Rest in peace andrea the original and best tina
Tina was one of the most fun characters in the history of soap operas!
Agree!
RIP
What a firecracker 🧨. Enjoyed watching her fierce & feisty Tina Lord character. RIP Andrea!
She WAS Tina Lord. No one else came close.
So sad to hear this!! She was amazing on OLTL and her character was SO much fun!!
We are losing so many to cancer😥
So sad. I loved Andrea in every role she played.
My deepest condolences to Tina’s family and her numerous fans!
Rest In Peace
Had the biggest crush on her in the late 70’s. Such sad news. So young.
I loved her performance on Passions. A great actress. RIP.
I really liked her as an actress. It was sad to learn years ago that she left One Life to Live because of a stalker. I enjoyed the character of Tina Lord.
So sorry to hear this. Tina was one of my favorite characters on OLTL. Condolences to her family.
I never forget her a Rebecca on Passions. We just lost Ben Masters last year. So many of the cast of Passions are now gone. It is like it was cursed. A great actress gone to soon. Prayers for the family.
Sorry to hear this!! I always enjoyed her character (Tina and Cord)!!
She also played Eve Donovan, daughter of Shane and Kim Donovan (Kim was a Brady) on Days of Our Lives many, many, many years ago. May you rest in peace, Andrea.
I could be wrong.
I think you may be confusing her with Charlotte Ross.
RIP Andrea.
Yes! You are right! LOL. Thank you so much for that!
No, that was Charlotte Ross. Andrea Evans died too young. May she RIP. Prayers to her loved ones.
I never watched OLTL, but I remember her stint on the Y&R as Patty Williams (after she replaced Lilibet Stern). R.I.P, Andrea.
I’m so sad. I loved her so much as Tina. Tina and Cord and Tina and Max. God Bless You
Very sad,loved Tina & Cord.
I adored her. Tina Lord was one of the most iconic vixens in daytime. The T in Tina stood for trouble because she was always in it or stirring it up. OLTL was at its peak when they sent Tina over the waterfall. I was so sad when she left OLTL and thrilled she got to return three times before it went off the air. Wonderful actress who put the C in campy and S in sexpot. Such a stunning strawberry blonde. R.I.P.
May God Bless your family and friends during this tough time. barrybelievesinbetter.com… Amen. Barry
She will be missed
God damn cancer. I’m not a die hard soap fan, haven’t watched any in years and years, but even I know her. She was great.