And Just Like That Renewed for Season 3

And Just Like That… is going where the Sex and the City film franchise never could: to third base.
Two days ahead of its Season 2 finale, the Sex revival has been renewed for a third season at Max.
In making the announcement on Tuesday, Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, revealed that And Just Like That ranks as he streamer’s No. 1 original series overall as well as it’s most-watched returning original series to date.
“We raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories,” Aubrey added in a statement. “We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”
In his own statement, King said, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes Season 3.”
And Just Like That‘s Season 2 finale, featuring the return of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, debuts on Max this Thursday. Meanwhile, a timetable for Season 3 has not been revealed. Given the current Hollywood strikes, the best case scenario has the Sarah Jessica Parker and Co. returning in late 2024 at the earliest.
The fact that this keeps getting renewed tells me that we have pissed off God and this is His revenge.
Nobody is making you watch it.
LOL!!!! You said it, Ryan.
As for the show, guess I need to hurry up with finishing rewatches of SATC (and the movies) so that I can dive into this soon.
I’m not surprised. I’ve actually enjoyed this season more than the first one, and the writers seemed to have found their rhythm over the last few episodes.
Amen brother to that comment
I hate watch this program since I pay for MAX
Can’t believe it got renewed
“relatable” characters? Has MPK ever watched the show? It’s funny he thinks people are watching because they love it. I’m sure some are, but a good many are likely hate-watching this train wreck.
Thank you for getting it renewed for those of us who watch it with unabashed glee
wow thats a lot of people like me, and my friends, “hate watching” it bc its…whacky but u know, we love the characters. I really really hope they return back to a comedic approach to things and remove some of the extra characters who just waste screen time and no one has bought into them. this show is fueled by the huge overarching love people have of the OG characters. and for love of god, remove Che.
Hopefully the next announcement is Sara Ramirez and Che are leaving. They still suck so much as a person and there is officially no reason for us to be following them anymore.
I don’t think Che fits the show anymore, with their relationship with Miranda being over. Can’t picture them in a brunch scene with the ladies or how they fit with the characters other than Carrie.
Very happy. I unironically love this show. Especially season two, feels like everything fell into place. Really like Seema, Nya and Lisa Todd Wexley (always have to say her full name) as they feel more part of the group. This season was funnier, sexier and more fashionable (minus the coat which shall not be named).
The coat…and his cringey crying. 😜
I am so happy! The show keeps getting better and feeling always fresh, it really became one of my favourite shows and it’s a pleasure to sit there those 40 minutes per weel and enjoy it, I was so worried cause I’ve been reading reports online suggesting that the premises of the finale and the ongoing strikes would have prevented a third season, but giving Max latest “cutting” approach it means the the viewership is really impressive and they’re willing to commit to the show once the strike situation will be solved!
Bravo!
This season has been a vast improvement over season one. I know it’s almost an impossibility but if they could somehow get Kim Cattrall to make an actual appearance in season 3 with the other ladies it would be nice. Door was every so slightly opened ajar by her even agreeing to be filmed for it.
I really enjoyed this season and will be gladly watching season 3.