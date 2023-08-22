And Just Like That Renewed for Season 3

And Just Like That… is going where the Sex and the City film franchise never could: to third base.

Two days ahead of its Season 2 finale, the Sex revival has been renewed for a third season at Max.

In making the announcement on Tuesday, Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, revealed that And Just Like That ranks as he streamer’s No. 1 original series overall as well as it’s most-watched returning original series to date.

“We raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories,” Aubrey added in a statement. “We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

In his own statement, King said, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes Season 3.”

And Just Like That‘s Season 2 finale, featuring the return of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, debuts on Max this Thursday. Meanwhile, a timetable for Season 3 has not been revealed. Given the current Hollywood strikes, the best case scenario has the Sarah Jessica Parker and Co. returning in late 2024 at the earliest.