Smallville Vet Allison Mack Released Early From Prison Following NXIVM Sentence

Smallville actress Allison Mack, who in 2018 pleaded guilty to manipulating women into becoming sex slaves via the “self-improvement” cult NXIVM, was released from prison Monday, according to federal Bureau of Prisons records and an early report from Albany’s Times Union.
Mack was arrested in 2018 along with a handful of other NXIVM bigwigs, most notably ringleader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Mack was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, and sentenced to three years in jail for her role in the cult’s nefarious activities.
While Mack had originally faced up to 17 years in prison, she received a shorter sentence after cooperating with prosecutors who were pursuing a case against Raniere. And then she wound up being released after just two years.
The former actress is the first NXIVM defendant to complete her sentencing term. Former NXIVM president Nancy Salzman, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and received a three-and-a-half year sentence, is scheduled to be released in July 2024. NXIVM operations director Clare Bronfman, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to harbor illegal immigrants for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification and received an 81-month sentence, is expected to be released in June 2025.
Mack’s involvement with the group gained added attention by way of HBO’s NXIVM-themed docuseries The Vow. A second season of the series finished airing in November 2022.
“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM,” Mack wrote in a court filing ahead of her sentencing. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”
I know she cooperated and I assume was on good behavior but her time in prison seems really short compared to the crimes she was convicted of. I can only hope she is a changed person.
Same. And for those who are complaining that she out and deserved a longer sentence, it is not for us to decide. That is on the judicial system. For me, I just feel that she got punished/suffered. Let her live her life.
Without her the FBI had what it needed to nail a lot more of the people involved. Their is a lot more of the people involved that had high profile parents and jobs that should have served time but didn’t.
I wonder why she was allowed to get out early.It sure doesn’t seem right.Mack brought a lot of women into the cult and talked them into getting branded.
Where did she get out early? Her sentence was 3 years. “she received a shorter sentence after cooperating with prosecutors who were pursuing a case against Raniere.” Her *sentence* was shorted for cooperation. Pretty common. She must have provided something against him for that deal.
No the 3 years was for her cooperation not the 17 years that she should have been sentenced. I’m guessing that she got out after 2 years rather than 3 years for good behavior.
Oh, right, I missed that, it was such a long time between her arrest and starting her sentence it’s surprising she didn’t just get time served. (I guess she was out on bail; I haven’t been following closely.) I’m not sure “should have be sentenced”? Sounds like 17 years was what the DA put on the table to get her to make a deal (because they must have felt like they needed her to get everything to stick to the guy running this whole cult. I imagine it’s hard to get charges to stick when such manipulation is involved.) No judge or jury ever ruled that 17 years should have been her sentence, did they?
And yeah, good behavior and CA’s prisons are generally pretty overcrowded, I think. I remember when everyone lost their minds over Paris Hilton serving a fraction of her time, but the reality was that’s how that prison system worked for everyone. Hilton was nonviolent with the means to keep herself on house arrest/bond/probation, etc.; anyone would be released in that situation. If anything, the prisons are more likely to keep a celeb longer than an average citizen because they know people will be paying attention and be eager to spend their taxes punishing someone they know about no matter the charges or prison situation.
She was on house arrest before her sentencing as was Nancy Saltzman. And Mack turned over recording she had of Ranniere to the prosecution where it showed he was completely involved in planning and ordering the initiations into the sex group. His defence was that it was a group formed by and controlled by the women in nxivm.
Raniere is getting 120 years [good], Ghislaine Maxwell only gets 20 and Mack gets only three?
Really pathetic system we have.
Well, she’s pretty, white, and rich. To me that says it all.
True, but it’s also we can’t punish the sex traffickers too much because all the elites running the world are connected to it. Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Trump. And who are the ones who appoint the judges?
Well, now we know which cult *you* are part of. Conspiracy theory ones are hard to disentangle from but I hope you can someday
I hope she gets a lot of deprogramming and works to make amends.
Hope she doesn’t get to profit in anyway including going to comic con conventions for Smallville reunions though I guess there is no way to stop that if the conventions want her and she wants to go. It’s not related to what she was convicted of.
Think about what you just said. You hope she doesn’t get to profit, off her work?? If we want her to move on and become a functional member of society she kind of needs money to survive. I doubt conventions are going to invite her, pretty sure her cast from all the interviews are going to shun her at least initially. But even if they didn’t she deserves a chance to make a living
I didn’t say she shouldn’t be able to work. I said she shouldn’t be able to profit from her celebrity or infamy. Any employment she can get that doesn’t involve what she did as a cult leader or an actress is great and none of our business.
But you literally just said Smallville was unrelated to her crimes. So…I don’t get it? Do you think people would pay to go to Smallville reunions (of which there have been NO specific events for in the past besides little “nights” at the end of cons) JUST b/c of her arrest? I don’t think so. From what I’ve seen most diehard Smallville fans liked her character and her acting and are maybe a bit to eager to look past the criminal element of what she did and just call it “whatever she was involved in” or “however crazy she became” but they don’t seem to be frothing at the mouth to pay her for details.
You just believe she shouldn’t be able to make money at the job she had before she got sucked into a cult and committed crimes as a part of it. Would you say that about someone who had NOT been an actor?
I suspect it’s academic. I can’t see any convention inviting her.
Any photos of what she looks like now? I’m guessing the before and after shots would be interesting.
You should rot in hell.
What you put those girls thru
She got off easy. The only reason she is out after 3 years is she played ball not because her crimes were less impactful.
Sounds about white
No this is a money and celebrity status. Jussie Smollett Served only a few days in jail if I remember.
Only 2 years for branding and make sex slaves out of people for Raniere ? just wow. She got off easy.
And we’re supposed to be furious at Ezra Miller for the petty crimes they admitted guilt to and the things they were only accused of. This vile snake put women and girls in harm’s way and ruined their lives, yet got out of prison for good behavior when she should be staying there for much longer. The priorities we have here.
Mack herself was a victim. She was brought into the cult by her costar and fell victim to the brainwashing and manipulations of the cult. It does not excuse those she victimized but she was also a victim.
The women who she branded might say different.