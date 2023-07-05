Smallville Vet Allison Mack Released Early From Prison Following NXIVM Sentence

Smallville actress Allison Mack, who in 2018 pleaded guilty to manipulating women into becoming sex slaves via the “self-improvement” cult NXIVM, was released from prison Monday, according to federal Bureau of Prisons records and an early report from Albany’s Times Union.

Mack was arrested in 2018 along with a handful of other NXIVM bigwigs, most notably ringleader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Mack was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, and sentenced to three years in jail for her role in the cult’s nefarious activities.

While Mack had originally faced up to 17 years in prison, she received a shorter sentence after cooperating with prosecutors who were pursuing a case against Raniere. And then she wound up being released after just two years.

The former actress is the first NXIVM defendant to complete her sentencing term. Former NXIVM president Nancy Salzman, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and received a three-and-a-half year sentence, is scheduled to be released in July 2024. NXIVM operations director Clare Bronfman, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to harbor illegal immigrants for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification and received an 81-month sentence, is expected to be released in June 2025.

Mack’s involvement with the group gained added attention by way of HBO’s NXIVM-themed docuseries The Vow. A second season of the series finished airing in November 2022.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM,” Mack wrote in a court filing ahead of her sentencing. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”