NXIVM Frontman Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Spoiler alert for Season 2 of HBO’s The Vow: Keith Raniere is going to prison for a very long time.

The NXIVM leader was sentenced on Tuesday in a Brooklyn federal court to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes committed in connection with his “self-improvement” cult.

More than a dozen of Raniere’s victims —including India Oxenberg, daughter of Dynasty actress and Vow star Catherine Oxenberg — gave testimony during the trial. “You are a sexual predator, and you raped me,” India Oxenberg told Raniere in court. “When you touched me, I recoiled.”

In June 2019, Raniere was convicted of crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography. Smallville alum Allison Mack, one of the cult’s most notable recruiters (who was featured heavily in Season 1), has pleaded guilty to various charges and is awaiting sentencing.

It was earlier this month that HBO ordered a second season of its NXIVM-themed docuseries The Vow. The new episodes — which will premiere in 2021 — will offer an “exclusive view” into Raniere’s “innermost circle” while delving “into the stories of NXIVM’s top leadership in the US and Mexico, and into powerful, intimate stories of DOS members,” per the premium cabler. The follow-up will also continue to track “the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle for opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.”