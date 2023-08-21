ABC Shakes Up Fall Schedule, Shifts Bachelor Franchise to Thursday

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABC is making some 11th hour tweaks to its fall game plan.
The network announced that it is relocating the Bachelor franchise — which this fall consists of rookie entry Golden Bachelor and a new season of Bachelor in Paradise — to Thursday. Both series will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, with Golden Bachelor opening the night at 8 and Bachelor in Paradise airing from 9-11.
ABC initially had Golden Bachelor airing Mondays after Dancing With the Stars, while Bachelor in Paradise had been earmarked for Wednesdays.
Elsewhere, new seasons of Celebrity Jeopardy! (now hosted by Ken Jennings, as Mayim Bialik continues her strike-fueled hiatus), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and $100,000 Pyramid will shift to Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 27.
Shark Tank is staying put on Fridays, with its 15th season set to bow Sept. 29. The new season of America’s Funniest Videos, meanwhile, debuts Sunday, Oct. 1, leading into The Wonderful World of Disney.
ABC has yet to confirm premiere dates for Dancing With the Stars (first look here!), Judge Steve Harvey, What Would You Do? and Press Your Luck.
ABC’s unscripted-packed lineup comes as a result of the ongoing Hollywood strikes. The plan is for most, if not all, of ABC’s scripted offerings to launch at midseason, pending a resolution of the WGA and SAG strikes. As a result, the network will “likely” be reducing episode orders on certain shows (translation: don’t expect traditional 22-episode seasons of faves Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie).
Does ABC really need to hire Steve Harvey EVERYWHERE?? I don’t like to watch him and I’m sure there must be others in the audience who feel the same way, He’s a real judge?
In response: No. Agreed. No.
I really don’t like Steve Harvey. I don’t watch any of his shows. But he’s popular. And I watch Wonder Years which was on after his judge show and at the end of the closing credits, it says he’s neither a judge nor a lawyer.
That being said, I have 100 channels and 9 streaming services – there’s plenty of other stuff for me to watch so for those who like him, more power to them!
UGH!
Settle the strike! Tired of all the UNSCRIPTED shows!
They’ve all yet to premiere.
Im just waiting for the writers strike to end so people can complain about the quality of writing. Just like they’re complaining about the game & ” reality” shows.
This is why I have a backlog of saved shows / DVD sets that I havent watched, as well, as watching in moderation (aka – no binge watching).
While the fall is going to be mostly reality / unscripted shows (which I dont watch. The closest I come “reality” tv is science shows, like Nova), I have a line of shows like 9-1-1, FBI, and others, as well old stuff like Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and even shows from other countries (thank you, Canada, Great Britain, New Zealand, and Australia, for making entertaining tv).
That’s possibly the worst Fall lineup in the history of television.
But Reality Shows have scripts too. They are just choosing to use folks other than union writers to write the scripts. My bet is execs are going to write them instead, and we will see that reflected in the quality of those scripts. As my Godfather, who wrote the Jerry Lewis Telethon amongst other things, used to say “What, did you really think Jerry just ad libs for over 24 hours?”
Absolutely but those writers are under a different contract. I believe reality and daytime are up for renegotiation next year.
Thank you. Can you elaborate please, as I have heard conflicting info about whether reality TV writers are WGA guild members or not. (I do know about SAG vs SEG, and am glad to see that SAG members are also fighting for those in the Extras guild, in terms of AI reuse of likenesses.) I love being educated on things I am under-informed or misinformed about, as it gives me a TIL for the day. :)
I honestly thought that ABC/ESPN would be showing Monday night football across both platforms since there’s no scripted TV
There are a few weeks in September ABC will show the MNF games!
How about shifting the Bachelor series to streaming or to never-never land! I cannot believe this garbage is still on the air!
How are they doing a new season of Celebrity Jeopardy! without writers? Also, if Ken Jennings got grief for crossing the picket line to finish off the season after Mayim left, how are they getting striking celebrities to participate?
https://tvline.com/news/jeopardy-season-40-start-date-host-ken-jennings-writers-strike-1235024275/
“Celebrity” doesn’t necessarily mean actors. There are plenty of social media “celebrities,” sports stars, etc. etc. who already populate “celebrity” shows, so this won’t be much different.
Why You Need Writers, Exhibit A.
Broadcast (its corporate parents, moreso) so foolish to lose NFL Monday/Thursday nights. At least they carry college on Saturdays. Strikes will kill broadcast, I fear. But unscripted may be a casualty, too. There is too much and viewers will turn much of it off. I. for one, am tiring of all the games and trashy dating shows.
As an older lady, putting Dancing With the Stars and the Golden Bach is perfect not sure why they are changing it. I would definitely watch them back to back not sure I will search it out on Thursday.
That might make sense from the perspective of similar target demographics, but don’t DWTS and The Bachelor/Bachelorette both often have two-hour episodes? ABC couldn’t fit supersized episodes for both on the same night and they’re trying to pad the schedule anyway, so I guess they opted to spread them out. I’m curious how DWTS will do upon its broadcast return, and it remains to be seen how the “golden” take on The Bachelor will do after the probable early bump of curious onlookers…
Bye ABC, I don’t watch any of those stupid reality shows, seen once you’ve seen them all. I have Plenty of DVDS to watch. And yes ENGLISH SHOWS ARE ALWAYS BETTER WRITTEN. OUR WRITERS STINK ANYWAY.
Back to reading books in the evening time.
The Networks better wake up. I’m perfectly happy with my streaming services.