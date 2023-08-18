A League of Their Own’s Second and Final Season Scrapped at Amazon

A League of Their Own has officially — and unexpectedly — struck out at Prime Video. The streamer has opted to scrap the series’ previously announced second and final season, TVLine has confirmed.

Also on Friday, Prime Video reversed its Season 2 renewal of the sci-fi drama The Peripheral, starring Chloë Grace Moretz. An Amazon insider tells TVLine that both cancellations are due to production delays caused by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

A League of Their Own had been formally renewed for a final season in April, nearly a year after its freshman season dropped. Season 2 was billed as a “four-episode limited series,” halving the number of episodes that were produced in Season 1.

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” co-creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson said in a statement at the time. “While obviously we were hoping for 11 seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

A reinterpretation of the beloved 1992 film, A League of Their Own followed the women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. Led by Jacobson (Broad City) as Carson Shaw, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Greta Gill and relative newcomer Chanté Adams as Max Chapman, the series chronicled not only the racism of the era, but the lengths to which gay female baseball players had to go to protect themselves.

During the Season 1 finale (which now serves as a series finale), the Rockford Peaches fell to the South Bend Blue Sox in the championship game, with former Peach Jo De Luca hitting the winning home run. Carson and Greta also parted ways after the baseball season concluded… but in a cliffhanger twist, Carson’s husband Charlie spied Carson giving Greta a passionate goodbye kiss.

