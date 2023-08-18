A League of Their Own’s Second and Final Season Scrapped at Amazon

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A League of Their Own has officially — and unexpectedly — struck out at Prime Video. The streamer has opted to scrap the series’ previously announced second and final season, TVLine has confirmed.
Also on Friday, Prime Video reversed its Season 2 renewal of the sci-fi drama The Peripheral, starring Chloë Grace Moretz. An Amazon insider tells TVLine that both cancellations are due to production delays caused by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
A League of Their Own had been formally renewed for a final season in April, nearly a year after its freshman season dropped. Season 2 was billed as a “four-episode limited series,” halving the number of episodes that were produced in Season 1.
“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” co-creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson said in a statement at the time. “While obviously we were hoping for 11 seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”
A reinterpretation of the beloved 1992 film, A League of Their Own followed the women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. Led by Jacobson (Broad City) as Carson Shaw, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Greta Gill and relative newcomer Chanté Adams as Max Chapman, the series chronicled not only the racism of the era, but the lengths to which gay female baseball players had to go to protect themselves.
During the Season 1 finale (which now serves as a series finale), the Rockford Peaches fell to the South Bend Blue Sox in the championship game, with former Peach Jo De Luca hitting the winning home run. Carson and Greta also parted ways after the baseball season concluded… but in a cliffhanger twist, Carson’s husband Charlie spied Carson giving Greta a passionate goodbye kiss.
Our sister site Deadline was first to report A League of Their Own‘s reversed renewal. How are you taking the news? Tell us in a comment below.
Nooooooo!!!! Oh I am SO incredibly disappointed to hear this! I found the first season to be an absolute delight, and that ending can’t be it!!
Same, I’m really sad about this. One of my favourite shows last year. When the shortened four-episode season was announced, I expressed my dismay here and commented that at least it was better than nothing….and now we’re just getting nothing.
This is only the beginning… There will be more Cancellations and Renewal Reversals as a result of the Strikes. Be prepared for more to come, mark my words.
Jaye has spoken, everyone.
Jaye is right though, that’s how it’s gonna go
This is so disappointing. The irony of life imitating art! I hope some other streamer or network has the balls to pick it up.
With the Women’s World Cup going on, does Prime not recognise the struggle and beauty of women’s sport, and the amazing stories that can be told.
The costs for waiting for the strikes to be over are too much.
I mean, this is a price you pay in supporting the strike. There will be other cancelations.
As the other story said, we will be seeing more of them as Labor Day approaches. Any bubble show is in danger and even other shows if they have expensive sets, etc. There are going to be a lot of casualties as the networks reset for the following TV season. Movies will also be axed but that may take longer.
I don’t think Amazon really wanted to renew the show. The renewal was mainly to appease pissed off fans. It’s a shame we won’t get to see this story come to a proper end, but not surprised. The strikes are an easy excuse to clean house.
Booo, its giving Glow all over again.
I’m still not over the pain of that one either!
Amazon don’t actually care about inclusivity.
They have money to chuck at making hugely expensive untested meaningless rubbish like Citadel but no money to make an important award winning show which is one of the very few things they have on roster for their queer female audience.
Screw you amazon.
They renewed it though so I don’t think this has anything to do with social justice one way or another. Production delays from the strikes unfortunately killed this one.