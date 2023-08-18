The Peripheral Cancelled at Amazon, Reversing Season 2 Renewal

The Peripheral won’t be seeing a second season after all. Prime Video has cancelled the sci-fi series, TVLine has confirmed, despite previously announcing its renewal back in February.

According to Deadline, the decision was made because of extended production delays due to the concurrent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Deadline also reports that The Peripheral may be one of several freshmen Prime Video series whose renewals will be rescinded.

Based on the bestselling novel by sci-fi pioneer Gibson, The Peripheral followed Flynn (Kick-Ass‘ Chloë Grace Moretz), a smart young woman stuck in a dead-end town until she gets a taste of a new path courtesy of a virtual reality-esque headset. But that supposedly fictional reality turns out to be more real than ever, as she’s pulled into a strange world of knife-wielding robot chauffeurs, disappearing cars and ear-shattering explosions.

The series also starred Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) and Alexandra Billings (The Conners).

Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan served as executive producers, alongside creator and showrunner Scott Smith (A Simple Plan).

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Peripheral‘s un-renewal. Drop a comment with your thoughts on this surprising turn of events below.