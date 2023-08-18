The Peripheral Cancelled at Amazon, Reversing Season 2 Renewal

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Peripheral won’t be seeing a second season after all. Prime Video has cancelled the sci-fi series, TVLine has confirmed, despite previously announcing its renewal back in February.
According to Deadline, the decision was made because of extended production delays due to the concurrent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Deadline also reports that The Peripheral may be one of several freshmen Prime Video series whose renewals will be rescinded.
Based on the bestselling novel by sci-fi pioneer Gibson, The Peripheral followed Flynn (Kick-Ass‘ Chloë Grace Moretz), a smart young woman stuck in a dead-end town until she gets a taste of a new path courtesy of a virtual reality-esque headset. But that supposedly fictional reality turns out to be more real than ever, as she’s pulled into a strange world of knife-wielding robot chauffeurs, disappearing cars and ear-shattering explosions.
The series also starred Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) and Alexandra Billings (The Conners).
Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan served as executive producers, alongside creator and showrunner Scott Smith (A Simple Plan).
TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Peripheral‘s un-renewal. Drop a comment with your thoughts on this surprising turn of events below.
Well, that’ll save me from starting that series
NOOOO! :-( this is a bummer
Just read the book if you want to know what happens next!
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO this show was SO good 😢
Literally 3 hours ago I checked Amazon Prime’s catalogue and clocked this as a reason to restart my subscription. Especially when I saw that it was renewed.
Well, I guess Amazon just saved me some money.
I really hope they don’t cancel The Rig. It was my favorite series on Prime.
Some people might actually regret the strike.
That really sucks, I really enjoyed this show.
A strike casualty, we’ll be seeing more of this unfortunately.
Before I get attacked, I support the WGA and SAG. Just stating a fact.
Yeah I saw someone comment on another article earlier in the week that we might see reverse renewals because of the ongoing strike. Pretty sure others are about to follow suit which is a bummer. This was a pretty good show when it first came out and I remember seeing tons of people recommending it as we having a good sci-fi series has become a rarity nowadays.
Tragic. This series is one of the few great ones of Prime’s… and it’s actually Prime’s and not Freevee’s which makes it even more special!
very disappointing – I enjoyed this program and was looking forward to moving the story along.
NOOOOOOOOOOO
the best tv series of the year
i cant believe them
NNNOOOOOOOO
I wanted to like it but I didn’t. Way too hard to follow.
This is why you have to binge this type of serie straight, not watch weekly and play with phone in your hands. Really shame this got cancelled as the storyline was intresting with great actors. Well we going to see massacre ahead, there will be more casualties.
Given Amazon renewed this as late as February, they had not thought things through. Hadn’t NBC already handed early renewals to La Brea and Quantum Leap by then, in order to get work done ahead of the strikes?
So they should have expected strikes were going to take place, and this show would have been a while on post production in any event. This is on them as a result
I agree. They should have thought this through.
Gee whiz, I loved this show & was looking forward to a second season! Such an original idea. Bummer!
BOO. Blame the strike is going to become the new rationalization buzzword, I fear.