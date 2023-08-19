A League of Their Own: Creator Abbi Jacobson Calls Amazon ‘Cowardly’ for Blaming Cancellation on Strike

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A League of Their Own creator Abbi Jacobson is throwing fastballs at Amazon in defense of her cancelled series.
On Friday, TVLine confirmed that Prime Video has decided to scrap the series‘ previously announced second and final season. An Amazon insider said the cancellation is due to production delays caused by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
“To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls–t and cowardly,” Jacobson fired back in an Instagram post on Friday. “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”
She continued: “This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”
She thanked fans for watching the series and called the experience of playing Carson Shaw “a rare thing in life.”
A League of Their Own had been formally renewed for a final season in April, nearly a year after its freshman season dropped. Season 2 was billed as a “four-episode limited series,” halving the number of episodes that were produced in Season 1.
A reinterpretation of the beloved 1992 film, A League of Their Own followed the women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. Led by Jacobson (Broad City) as Carson, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Greta Gill and relative newcomer Chanté Adams as Max Chapman, the series chronicled not only the racism of the era, but the lengths to which gay female baseball players had to go to protect themselves.
During the Season 1 finale (which now serves as a series finale), the Rockford Peaches fell to the South Bend Blue Sox in the championship game, with former Peach Jo De Luca hitting the winning home run. Carson and Greta also parted ways after the baseball season concluded… but in a cliffhanger twist, Carson’s husband Charlie spied Carson giving Greta a passionate goodbye kiss.
I mean, it’s the truth though. The longer the strike goes on, the more likely networks/streaming services are going to walk back renewals of shows that landed on the favorable side of the bubble.
I agree with you. But it’s also important to point out that they were un-renewing shows before the strike. They’re likely to blame all of these cases on the strike moving forward, and we can only take their word for it.
I feel like if you only got a final 4 episode season you were being thrown a bone. I can see how the streamer/network would not be willing to hold options while this gets sorted out. While I support the reasons for the strike, people need to understand there are consequences for walking out
Consequences to us losing some of our shows early is far overshadowed by the needs of writers and actors being able to afford a living. Things must change if we want to have any entertainment at all.
And the streaming services are trying to break the unions. That is the real issue with this strike. If the streamers have to pay residuals, the model collapses.
The strike is a factor in every decision now and going forward not only until it ends but for months even years after it because the delay element and the increased costs will be major factors in what is made or not made. Revenue anticipation will be an ever present part of every choice made.Something delayed by a year might lose enough momentum and interest to be shelved.TV is next with all that,seasons delayed at least until 2024 and that are fractions of the usual episode count will undoubtedly be impacted.
Absolutely correct. That said I’m not sure the business actually benefits, all this cutting and running may not help the bottom line as much as CEOs think. It erodes trust in their brand from consumers, and creates this unsatisfying revolving door relationship when every new show *might* get canceled. This is especially because those decisions are opaque and mysterious behind vague streaming numbers, versus the more comprehensible Nielsen ratings we laypeople have had till now to monitor the health of our favorite shows.
Yes, yes, yes. Trust is so low now. So many people won’t even TRY a show until it’s been picked up for a second season, and nowadays even that means less and less. Fans don’t want to be jerked around all the time like this.
Great show. Sad to see such a creative work being cancelled. Amazon should be ashamed. This was one of the best they have offered. What a huge mistake they are making. Hope another network picks it up.
It’s sad that good shows like this get the axe and abhorrent reality shows and low brow cliche shows keep going. Maybe if the studios put more money into talent than the CEOs. When a company makes billions and their employees performing and creating all the content are unable to make ends meet, then it’s time for a reckoning. #ReduceCeoPay
It is cowardly. Amazon should just say that it was a horrible show that nobody watched and they were waiting for a solid reason to cancel it.
For a long time, streamers were pumping out tons of content, just to fill their services. It cost them a lot of money that they didn’t make back. A lot of writers got away with producing crap and never having to answer for it. Those days appear to be winding down.
We all knew that the strike would cost people their jobs, and projects would be canceled. The unions decided that it was worth the cost. They can’t act shocked about it now.
Shame on Amazon for a) “renewing” it for a truncated second season then b) renewing it. The show had a brilliant first season with so much potential for more. This pattern of axing shows left and right is exhausting. I want to go back to the 90s where shows lasted a good 4+ seasons and fans got to see storylines and characters’ journeys wrapped up.
Aww i was hoping for 2 seaon show was awsome more to continues hope strikes will stop and hope all them get paid very well soon
Amazon: We’re cancelling because of the strike.
Us: So how many people watched it? How much did it cost?
Amazon: We won’t tell you. But we’re cancelling it because of the strike.
Canceling it because it wasn’t very good and barely anyone watched it, seems reason enough.
You and your immediate circle do not represent the full audience.
I despise reality shows and yet they’re insidious like cockroaches.
Just because I personally don’t doesn’t mean a thing.
I for one will really miss D’Arcy as Dottie. Geena knocked the role out of the park so hard, I didn’t think anyone was going to be able to follow her.
So happy to be wrong.
Maybe we’ll get a movie or two like Warrior Nun just did.
This show missed the magic of the movie by a long shot.. the CGI baseball effects were terrible.
While the change in emphasis brought to light much more info for the anti gay and racism of the time, the series killed the joy of what baseball is about for most of the masses. I wish they could have married the 2 better.
Honestly, imo, it was just the L Word – Baseball Edition