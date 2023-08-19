A League of Their Own: Creator Abbi Jacobson Calls Amazon ‘Cowardly’ for Blaming Cancellation on Strike

A League of Their Own creator Abbi Jacobson is throwing fastballs at Amazon in defense of her cancelled series.

On Friday, TVLine confirmed that Prime Video has decided to scrap the series‘ previously announced second and final season. An Amazon insider said the cancellation is due to production delays caused by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls–t and cowardly,” Jacobson fired back in an Instagram post on Friday. “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

She continued: “This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”

She thanked fans for watching the series and called the experience of playing Carson Shaw “a rare thing in life.”

A League of Their Own had been formally renewed for a final season in April, nearly a year after its freshman season dropped. Season 2 was billed as a “four-episode limited series,” halving the number of episodes that were produced in Season 1.

A reinterpretation of the beloved 1992 film, A League of Their Own followed the women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. Led by Jacobson (Broad City) as Carson, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Greta Gill and relative newcomer Chanté Adams as Max Chapman, the series chronicled not only the racism of the era, but the lengths to which gay female baseball players had to go to protect themselves.

During the Season 1 finale (which now serves as a series finale), the Rockford Peaches fell to the South Bend Blue Sox in the championship game, with former Peach Jo De Luca hitting the winning home run. Carson and Greta also parted ways after the baseball season concluded… but in a cliffhanger twist, Carson’s husband Charlie spied Carson giving Greta a passionate goodbye kiss.