A Black Lady Sketch Show Donates Wardrobe to Nonprofit That Helps Unhoused Women

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4
Courtesy of HBO
HBO’s recently ended A Black Lady Sketch Show did a beautiful thing, donating the entirety of its wardrobe to a nonprofit that helps unhoused women in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row area.

Shirley Raines, the founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz — a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides makeup, showers, hair color and more for unhoused women, and specifically services Skid Row — shared the very good news on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Got a call from @hbo,” Raines wrote, “and they donated ALL OF THE wardrobes, shoes, purses, wigs, lashes and more to us. They also delivered the very next day to our warehouse ❤️🙏🏾✊🏿 Thx u Robin Thede.” (Watch Raines’ video below.)

Thede, the sketchy comedy series’ creator and star, in turn tweeted, “I’m so thrilled we were able to do this! Please check out @beauty2streetz and all their incredible work!”

A Black Lady Sketch Show announced the end of its run, after four seasons, earlier this month, with Thede saying in a statement:

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success. I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

2 Comments

  1. A wonderful thing to do.

    Reply

  2. What an incredible thing to do, and a great example to other shows.

    Reply
