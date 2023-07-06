A Black Lady Sketch Show Ending After 4 Seasons at HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show is taking its final bows: The Emmy-winning sketch series is ending after four seasons on HBO, according to our sister site Variety.

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success,” star and creator Robin Thede said in a statement. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

HBO added a statement of their own: “For four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show, we’ve been thrilled to partner with [Thede] on this groundbreaking, hilarious series. Robin, alongside HOORAE, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.” (Thede signed an overall deal with HBO last year and is currently developing a half-hour comedy series for the network.)

Debuting in 2019, A Black Lady Sketch Show poked fun at modern life and pop culture while highlighting the talents of its Black female cast. In Season 4, Thede was joined by cast members Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend, along with featured players DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade and Angel Laketa Moore. Former cast members include Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and Ted Lasso writer Ashley Nicole Black.

The show also welcomed lots of big-name guest stars over the years, from Angela Bassett and Gabrielle Union to Tyler James Williams and executive producer Issa Rae. Season 4 wrapped up in May, bringing the show’s total episode count to 24. Across its first three seasons, A Black Lady Sketch Show has earned 13 Emmy nominations, with three wins.

TVLine's Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.