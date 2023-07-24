VC Andrews’ Dawn: Joey McIntyre on Rocking Dyed Hair in Lifetime Limited Series but Being a Frugal King IRL

Playing a creep in Lifetime’s VC Andrews’ Dawn limited series has its upsides.

Joey McIytyre returned in Saturday’s installment (titled “Twilight’s Child”) as Michael Sutton, the biological father of Dawn’s daughter Christie. Sutton, a once-promising Broadway star, became a down-and-out actor with nothing to his name but broken dreams. McIntyre admits that he enjoyed portraying this dark period in Sutton’s life since he didn’t have to fret over his appearance.

“It was kind of nice to not have to think about how I look in the morning when I wake up,” McIntyre tells TVLine. “Maybe I… stayed up and watched a little extra TV or had another glass of wine or something like that just to prepare and put it all under ‘just doing my job.'”

“You very rarely get to play this character over a span of time,” he adds. “It was interesting to play this beaten-down guy who never really made it.”

The actor also reveals that he’s a frugal king when it comes to haircare in real life. “Sometimes I splurge, and I get the amazing hairdresser and I get the amazing colorist,” he shares. “Right now, I’m in the ‘go to the barber for the $15 haircut, and then go to CVS for the Just For Men #A-30 [hair dye] and then bam!’ [phase].”

However, McIntyre splurged for the stylish blond highlights Sutton rocked in his younger years. According to the Dawn actor, that expensive hair dye wasn’t specifically for the Sutton role.

“I was doing this play [in New] Jersey,” he shares. “[The hairdresser] came in, and she was like, ‘Oh honey’ because I was doing the Just for Men a little too sloppily. She sent me to this fancy person on Fifth Avenue, and then it’s like, ‘OK, you get what you pay for.’ [I] brought that to the table, and then that kind of worked for [Michael Sutton] as well.”

Press PLAY on the above video for our full interview with McIntyre.

Note: This interview took place before SAG-AFTRA officially announced a strike on July 13.