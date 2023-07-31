Righteous Gemstones’ Adam DeVine Says Kelvin and Keefe Fulfilled ‘Their Destiny’ With Long-Awaited Kiss

The awkward tension between youth pastor Kelvin Gemstone and his ex-satanist bestie Keefe Chambers has at long last been dispelled!

In Sunday’s penultimate episode of The Righteous Gemstones, Kelvin’s (Adam DeVine) recent near-death experience and abduction led him to finally plant a kiss smack-dab on Keefe’s (Tony Cavalero) lips just seconds before leading service for the family’s megachurch. The moment certainly caught Jesse and Judy off guard, but brother and sister were seen smiling as the three walked away to head out on stage. BJ’s knowing glance, however, indicated that he saw the kiss coming from miles away.

“It was a culmination of the last two-plus seasons and you see their relationship grow and grow,” DeVine told TV Insider in an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization. “And especially this season, you see them get closer than ever only to have the church tear them apart. It seems like they’re gonna be broken up. And we were talking about how often that probably happens with this kind of relationship where there’s a fork in the road and they choose to go left and then they never see the love of their life possibly ever again, so it was cool to fulfill their destiny of smooching.”

With the show being recently renewed for Season 4, Cavalero is intrigued to see where these two spiritual compadres-(possibly?)-turned-lovers will end up, but is content letting creator Danny McBride take the wheel on this one. “I’m really curious. Danny’s such a genius. I don’t even wanna ponder it,” he said. “I think there’s a world still where they’re so new to this that… they’re still discovering what this is and what it means, because I still feel like they’re very inexperienced entirely.”

Added DeVine: “Inexperienced, especially for Kelvin… sexually [and] just in general. He might not have ever kissed anyone in his life. It doesn’t seem like he is a very sexual person at all. So it’s very asexual, to begin with. So I think it’ll be a very elementary level love.”

What did you think about Kelvin and Keefe's locked lips and the rest of the Gemstones' Season 3 finale?