Read Next: Jennifer Aniston Teases Future On-Screen Reunion With Lisa Kudrow in Birthday Tribute: ‘More to Come!’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Righteous Gemstones’ Adam DeVine Says Kelvin and Keefe Fulfilled ‘Their Destiny’ With Long-Awaited Kiss

Righteous Gemstones Season 3 finale
HBO screenshot
Share

The awkward tension between youth pastor Kelvin Gemstone and his ex-satanist bestie Keefe Chambers has at long last been dispelled!

In Sunday’s penultimate episode of The Righteous Gemstones, Kelvin’s (Adam DeVine) recent near-death experience and abduction led him to finally plant a kiss smack-dab on Keefe’s (Tony Cavalero) lips just seconds before leading service for the family’s megachurch. The moment certainly caught Jesse and Judy off guard, but brother and sister were seen smiling as the three walked away to head out on stage. BJ’s knowing glance, however, indicated that he saw the kiss coming from miles away.

“It was a culmination of the last two-plus seasons and you see their relationship grow and grow,” DeVine told TV Insider in an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization. “And especially this season, you see them get closer than ever only to have the church tear them apart. It seems like they’re gonna be broken up. And we were talking about how often that probably happens with this kind of relationship where there’s a fork in the road and they choose to go left and then they never see the love of their life possibly ever again, so it was cool to fulfill their destiny of smooching.”

With the show being recently renewed for Season 4, Cavalero is intrigued to see where these two spiritual compadres-(possibly?)-turned-lovers will end up, but is content letting creator Danny McBride take the wheel on this one. “I’m really curious. Danny’s such a genius. I don’t even wanna ponder it,” he said. “I think there’s a world still where they’re so new to this that… they’re still discovering what this is and what it means, because I still feel like they’re very inexperienced entirely.”

Added DeVine: “Inexperienced, especially for Kelvin… sexually [and] just in general. He might not have ever kissed anyone in his life. It doesn’t seem like he is a very sexual person at all. So it’s very asexual, to begin with. So I think it’ll be a very elementary level love.”

What did you think about Kelvin and Keefe’s locked lips and the rest of the Gemstones‘ Season 3 finale? Grade the last two episodes, then let us know by dropping some comments.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Amazing show with great characters. Not one weak link.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 31, 2023
03:00 AM
American Nightmare: Becoming Cody RhodesFuturama
08:00 PM
American Ninja WarriorThe BacheloretteSon of a CritchStars on Mars
08:30 PM
Run the Burbs
09:00 PM
Children Ruin EverythingCrime Scene KitchenRewind the '90s
09:30 PM
Bump
10:00 PM
BreedersClaim to FameCruel SummerMiracle Workers
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad