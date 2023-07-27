Righteous Gemstones Renewed for Season 4; Religious Satire Is Now Danny McBride’s Most-Watched HBO Series to Date

Coming off of what was arguably its funniest episode of its current third season, The Righteous Gemstones has been blessed with a fourth season pickup at HBO.

The premium cabler made the renewal official on Thursday, just three days ahead of the religious satire’s Season 3 finale (Sunday at 10/9c).

“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones,” enthused HBO’s EVP of Programming Amy Gravitt in a statement. “As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.”

In the about-to-conclude third season, Gemstones‘ sibling trio from hell Jesse, Kelvin and Judy (played by Danny McBride, Adam Devine and Edi Patterson, respectively), are discovering that taking control of their father Eli’s (John Goodman) televangelist empire is harder than they imagined.

The ensemble also includes Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone and Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman.

Per HBO, Season 3 of Gemstones is averaging 4.9 cross-platform viewers, making it McBride’s most-watched HBO series to date (ahead of Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals).