Righteous Gemstones Renewed for Season 4; Religious Satire Is Now Danny McBride’s Most-Watched HBO Series to Date

Coming off of what was arguably its funniest episode of its current third season, The Righteous Gemstones has been blessed with a fourth season pickup at HBO.
The premium cabler made the renewal official on Thursday, just three days ahead of the religious satire’s Season 3 finale (Sunday at 10/9c).
“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones,” enthused HBO’s EVP of Programming Amy Gravitt in a statement. “As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.”
In the about-to-conclude third season, Gemstones‘ sibling trio from hell Jesse, Kelvin and Judy (played by Danny McBride, Adam Devine and Edi Patterson, respectively), are discovering that taking control of their father Eli’s (John Goodman) televangelist empire is harder than they imagined.
The ensemble also includes Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone and Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman.
Per HBO, Season 3 of Gemstones is averaging 4.9 cross-platform viewers, making it McBride’s most-watched HBO series to date (ahead of Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals).
This has easily been the best season. The whole BJ storyline is comedy gold.
I’ve watched Righteous Gemstones since the beginning and it is funny, no doubt, however, on a personal level Danny’s Eastbound & Down still holds as my favorite. I will say the Gemstone siblings ensemble (especially Judy who swears like a sailor with such a natural effortless tact, like me LOL!) and the manner in which they banter off one another makes Sunday evenings after I watch The Cube on TBS (which they held onto “in the can” forever like for 1 & ½ years too long, which leaves my hope for a S3 renewal with Dwayne Wade growing rather faint… unfortunately.) beforehand I fulfilling day’s night. Congrats on the S4 pick-up, McBride! Cheers. 🍻
*”A” fulfilling day’s night — seen no tab to “Edit”
I’m disapointed because I thought the notion of Danny Mcbride doing 2 to 3 seasons of a series, then starting a whole new one with the same crew was genius…East Bound and Down knew when to call it, Vice Principals, which may be my favorite, told a complete story and I was hoping the same would happen with the Gemstones, which I feel has run its course…I was hoping for a new Mcbride show to get creative juices going again and gemstones just isn’t as funny or outrageous as it thinks it is…the joke is over.
Funny, I think this has been their strongest season yet.
Well, just don’t watch then! I think this season has been its best to date! I laugh out loud at a lot of what the clueless siblings say and do. If they can keep up this quality, I say keep it coming as long as possible.
Awesome news! Love this show and love Danny McBride. But, what’s up with the snarky comment about the show being “blessed” with another season?
Great news! I am loving this season.
Fantastic news, this show is AWESOME!