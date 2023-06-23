Miss Benny Manifested Kim Cattrall as Their Co-Star on Netflix’s Glamorous: ‘When They Told Me, I Freaked Out’

Kim Cattrall has more history with her newest co-star than she probably realizes.

Now streaming on Netflix, Glamorous stars Cattrall as model-turned-mogul Madolyn Addison, who learns that her “classic” makeup empire needs to broaden its horizons if it hopes to succeed in a market hungry for diversity and inclusivity. That lesson comes courtesy of a chance encounter with gender-nonconforming mall makeup salesperson (and aspiring beauty vlogger) Marco Mejia, who opens Madolyn’s eyes to what her customers really want.

And if you ask Miss Benny, who plays Marco, getting to work with Cattrall was just as fated as Madolyn and Marco’s meeting at the makeup counter — if not more so.

The experience of filming alongside Cattrall was “truly insane,” the longtime Sex and the City stan tells TVLine. “I’ve based so much of my comedic performance ability on Kim’s portrayal of Samantha Jones. When I’ve done other jobs, I’ve mimicked her to get across the camp that I’m trying to get across. It’s wild.”

Created by Jordon Nardino (Smash, Star Trek: Discovery), Glamorous was originally developed for The CW in 2019, with Brooke Shields playing Madolyn. The CW passed on the pilot, which remained in TV limbo until it was picked up by Netflix two years later with a 10-episode order. Unfortunately, some of its original stars were no longer available, leading to several key recasts — including the boss herself.

“I was always saying that Kim should be Madolyn,” Miss Benny insists. “The producers were telling me, ‘That sounds fun. We’ll see, we’ll see.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s got to be Kim!’ So when they told me it was her, I freaked out and cried. I just couldn’t believe it.”

When the good news finally came through, Miss Benny had just finished rewatching Sex and the City in its entirety, all the while wishing for Cattrall to take the part. (So for anyone out there who doesn’t believe that wishes come true, you probably just need to binge more TV.)

Miss Benny attests that Cattrall is “perfect” for the role because “Marco is supposed to admire her while also being kind of terrified of her, and that’s exactly how I felt anytime she was around.”

So, how excited would you guess — on a scale from one to 10 — that Miss Benny is to see Cattrall back as Samantha in the new season of And Just Like That?

“A million! I don’t know. Whatever the gayest version of one to 10 is, I’m at the highest point,” Miss Benny says. “And I had no idea! When I saw that news come through, I got so excited. I love those girls so much. I love that show so much. I can’t wait.”

OK, let’s talk: Have you begun your Glamorous journey yet? If so, weigh in via our polls below and drop a comment with your thoughts.