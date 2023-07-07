Euphoria Star Was Almost Fired Over Drug Use: ‘I Was So F–ked Up During a Lot of That Show’

In a candid new interview with Apple Music, actor Dominic Fike reveals that a drug addiction nearly cost him his role on HBO’s Euphoria.

“I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show mainly about drugs was very difficult,” Fike says, adding that series creator Sam Levinson even got him a sober coach, “somebody to be there all the time.” But that did not work.

Fike says he was often high while filming (“I was so f–ked up during a lot of that show”) and that some of those scenes even made it to air.

“But I was reprimanded for it,” Fike adds. “I almost got kicked off the show. They took me aside. They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.'”

Fike plays Elliot, a character introduced in Season 2 as a potential love interest for both Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). Looking ahead to Euphoria‘s third season, which isn’t expected to air until sometime in 2025, Fike is confident that “it’s going to be sick” reuniting with his costars, explaining that he has a “better dynamic with everybody now.”

“Well, almost everybody,” Fike adds, likely referring to Schafer, with whom he recently ended a real-life relationship. “I think it’ll be fine,” he concludes. “We’re all adults. Kind of. I’m trying.”

Interestingly, this interview comes just several days after former Pretty Little Liars actress Lindsey Shaw opened up about being let go from the ABC Family show due to her struggles with drugs, alcohol and food.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Fike’s full interview with Apple Music, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Euphoria below.