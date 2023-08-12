Young Sheldon’s Endgame Is in Sight — Here’s How to Keep the Big Bang Franchise Alive

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Young Sheldon may be nearing the finish line — but that doesn’t have to mark the end of the Cooper family’s on-screen journey.
Prior to Hollywood’s dual strikes, TVLine reported that preliminary talks had begun about whether Season 7 would be the Big Bang Theory offshoot’s last. And it makes sense! Assuming the prequel’s narrative keeps at a steady pace, Sheldon will turn 14 next year — the age at which, per Big Bang’s previously established timeline, the future Nobel Prize winner moves from Medford, Texas, to Pasadena, Calif., to begin his graduate studies at the California Institute of Technology.
That same year, Sheldon’s older brother Georgie — who recently put a ring on Mandy’s finger — marries for the first time, and family patriarch George meets his maker, setting up Young Sheldon for a bittersweet sendoff not unlike early ’90s classic The Wonder Years.
“There are certainly things we know we want to hit next season,” exec producer Steve Holland previously told TVLine. “And there are certain things where, if it’s the end versus if it’s just [another season], those things might be different.”
But we don’t think the possibility of life beyond Season 7 should stop the powers that be from abiding to canon. Why not have the tragedy that befalls the Cooper clan drive the next chapter in the Big Bang franchise? Pretty good idea, no?
That’s why we’re pitching The Coopers, a direct continuation of Young Sheldon that removes Sheldon from the equation in a year’s time and shows us what life is like for Mary, Georgie, Missy and Meemaw in the aftermath of George’s demise. Big Bang already established that Georgie will step up as the man of the house, while his brainiac brother, nearly 1,300 miles away at Caltech, is kept in the dark about his family’s struggles. All they have to do is show it.
The most recent (and arguably best) season of Young Sheldon demonstrated that Georgie’s portrayer, Montana Jordan, is more than capable of carrying the A-story, while Sheldon’s twin sister (played wonderfully by Raegan Revord) has only gotten more interesting as she’s entered her rebellious teen phase. And it goes without saying, but seeing how a newly widowed Mary handles it all, while also recommitting herself to the church and transforming into the religious zealot embodied by Laurie Metcalf on Big Bang, would make for a feast of a showcase for Zoe Perry.
The only question is whether The Coopers would air on CBS, or come in the form of the previously announced BBT offshoot for Max — which, as far we know, is still in the earliest stages of development.
What do you think? Would The Coopers make a fine show, or is there another Young Sheldon spinoff you’d prefer? Let us know in Comments.
I understand staying with canon as it is a prequel but George is a massive good part of the show. I don’t know if the spinoff would work without him.
It is a great idea. I love all the characters will be sad to see the father go. Bravo to the writers of this show.
I think that maybe we don’t need to continue with The Coopers. At some point Sheldon’s sister will be out of high school. I just think that because something is good now doesn’t mean we shouldn’t end on a high note.
Sheldon has cetainly become less important, and less interesting, in the show but sometimes it’s better to just end a show rather than drag it out. I’m sure someone considered making a Niles show after Frasier ended, but thankfully that never happened. But to be honest, I would have watched the hell out of that show.
I suggested this months ago. Sheldon has become the least interesting and often least connected character on the show. Have him guest star on breaks and run the show with everyone else. We know Georgie will eventually have more wives, which leaves interesting room for conflict with Mandy as the show progresses. Missy and Mary both falling apart (as described in TBBT,) and Connie trying to keep everyone together makes for interesting TV.
I’d be very happy for a The Coopers spinoff! I have no idea how to search for my own prior comments, but in an article earlier this year or last year focusing on signs we may be nearing the end of the series as Sheldon leaves for CalTech, I had proposed a spinoff focusing on Georgie and Mandy raising the baby, with his new in-laws, Mary, MeeMaw and Missy as the supporting cast. Make it so!
god I hope George Sr doesn’t bite it at Georgie’s wedding
I think The Coopers could work. Since Meemaw ‘s home is gone and Sheldon is going to Ca., she could move into Sheldon’s room temporarily