Law & Order: SVU: Our Dream Spinoff

Some of our favorite Law & Order: SVU moments of the past several seasons have involved the captivating combination of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi. Isn’t it about time these two crazy, perp-nabbing kids get their own spinoff? Come along while we make our case. (DUN DUN!)

Carisi and Rollins met when both were cops in the Special Victims Unit, and though their friendship took a serious hit when Carisi finished law school and left police work to join the D.A.’s office, they rebounded… and then some.

“Rollisi” really got going in Season 22, when Rollins kissed Carisi during a close moment at Fin and Phoebe’s un-wedding. They carried on in secret for a while, eventually made things official by telling Olivia, then got married in an impromptu courthouse ceremony. The sweetness of the nuptials, however, was tamped down by the fact that Kelli Giddish, who plays Rollins, left the squad — and the show — at the end of the hour when Amanda took a teaching job that would keep her out of danger. (Getting shot multiple times in the course of duty will make a person seriously reconsider their line of work.)

But Rollins’ return in last season’s SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover event gave us some very important insight into her state of mind since leaving the precinct. First, she’s pregnant — congratulations! — with her third child, her first with Carisi. Second, she’s incredibly bored as a college professor and misses the thrill of tracking down bad guys… but she hasn’t told Carisi that yet, because she feels bad about not wanting what she thought she wanted.

Doesn’t all of this sound like the perfect jumping-off point for an hour-long drama focused on the newlyweds as they attempt to balance their careers and their blended family?

The one caveat: Rollins likely would have to join a different branch of the NYPD in order to make the story work. And maybe Carisi would give up his life of public service to go into private practice? But that doesn’t mean their SVU pals — like Olivia Benson and Fin Tutuola — couldn’t show up every now and then for some sage advice, a little girl talk and/or pasta night at the house. Sonny’s red sauce for all!

What do you think? Would you watch an SVU spinoff focused on “Rollisi”? Hit the comments and let us know!