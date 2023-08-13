Law & Order: SVU: Our Dream Spinoff

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Some of our favorite Law & Order: SVU moments of the past several seasons have involved the captivating combination of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi. Isn’t it about time these two crazy, perp-nabbing kids get their own spinoff? Come along while we make our case. (DUN DUN!)
Carisi and Rollins met when both were cops in the Special Victims Unit, and though their friendship took a serious hit when Carisi finished law school and left police work to join the D.A.’s office, they rebounded… and then some.
“Rollisi” really got going in Season 22, when Rollins kissed Carisi during a close moment at Fin and Phoebe’s un-wedding. They carried on in secret for a while, eventually made things official by telling Olivia, then got married in an impromptu courthouse ceremony. The sweetness of the nuptials, however, was tamped down by the fact that Kelli Giddish, who plays Rollins, left the squad — and the show — at the end of the hour when Amanda took a teaching job that would keep her out of danger. (Getting shot multiple times in the course of duty will make a person seriously reconsider their line of work.)
But Rollins’ return in last season’s SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover event gave us some very important insight into her state of mind since leaving the precinct. First, she’s pregnant — congratulations! — with her third child, her first with Carisi. Second, she’s incredibly bored as a college professor and misses the thrill of tracking down bad guys… but she hasn’t told Carisi that yet, because she feels bad about not wanting what she thought she wanted.
Doesn’t all of this sound like the perfect jumping-off point for an hour-long drama focused on the newlyweds as they attempt to balance their careers and their blended family?
The one caveat: Rollins likely would have to join a different branch of the NYPD in order to make the story work. And maybe Carisi would give up his life of public service to go into private practice? But that doesn’t mean their SVU pals — like Olivia Benson and Fin Tutuola — couldn’t show up every now and then for some sage advice, a little girl talk and/or pasta night at the house. Sonny’s red sauce for all!
What do you think? Would you watch an SVU spinoff focused on “Rollisi”? Hit the comments and let us know!
I would absolutely watch that spin-off (though I would also be more than happy for Rollins to return to the main show).
Please bring Rollins back!!!!
Bring Rollins back to SVU!
I don’t think this is a great idea. However, if you are going down this road, you are over thinking what they could do. First, I really don’t think focusing on their home life would be a show Law and Order fans want to see. More of their home life, maybe. All they would have to do is have Carisi get offered a job as a federal prosecutor. His office hires Rollins (or Mrs. Carisi) as lead investigator. She then works with FBI.
Revival of Criminal Intent starring Rollins as Goren’s partner and returning characters Eames as their boss and Carver as their ADA. Crossovers between alll of the L&O’s get even more complicated.
.
(And then CBS and NBC say, “Okay, lets do more crossovers across the Munchiverse with the FBIs and One Chicago” and then Booster Gold appears in the season finale of the original Law & Order and everything gets cancelled. /s)
Honestly it’s time to refresh things in SUV. we had a good 9 seasons then Chris leaving was an opportunity to reintroduce the show with new characters and the journey of Olivia away of romance but the last 4 of seasons weren’t that interesting. the criticism of any introduced character without giving them a chance and the tiring will they/ won’t they like they’re teenagers.
This trend of disguising essentially fanfic as news features is truly disappointing for TVLine. I used to view this site as the best for TV news, but in the past year or so, it’s been embracing the worst of the rest of the Internet.
In all fairness to them, it’s still the middle of the summer in the American broadcast season and the entire industry is on strike.
Seriously. How do people not understand that this site has to keep coming up with content even when nothing much is going on in TV land? If you’re not interested in an article……. just don’t click on it. Bye, Bill.
Make her a consultant and spread her between all 3 L&Os. She can be the new B.D. Wong and she held with profiles. It wouldn’t be a conflict because she technically not an employee and she’ll still be in the show.
It would be amazing! that would surely be very successful 😭👏👏
Putting my tongue in my cheek, could screw with peoples minds (if there aren’t enough crossovers already) and suggest Sophia Russo is her long lost twin sister…
Good idea. In a updated spinoff Rawlins could be a nosy neighborhood detective while raising her kids with Sunny. Meanwhile Sunny gets his own shop where he defends the downtrodden an obscure characters of NYC.
I would definitely watch it!
Yes I would it would be fun and interesting and if Dick Wolf is behind it, its going to be good
Sure and while you’re at it how about a Stabler-Benson spin off as well 🙄. I would love to see the lives of Rollins and Carisi and they’re happy married life and family but how about write back Amanda Rollins Carisi back in the show?
Yes I will be glad to see them back.
That would make a good spin off if it constructed around the family bases to make it a sitcom to teach people facts.
Yes!Yes! I love Amanda andCarissi!
They should have a show together!