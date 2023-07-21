Did Justified Deliver a ‘Stache From the Past? Who Cheered Bachelorette Ouster? Glad Mayans Spared Dog? More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Secret Invasion, Outlander, Justified: City Primeval, The Bachelorette and more!

1 | In Jack Ryan’s final two episodes, should Mike November have been a bit more careful shooting up the convoy transporting kidnapped Cathy? Wouldn’t Jack want to speak to Cathy, if only for a moment, immediately upon learning she’d been rescued? And would the bad guy surveilling the seaside capture of Jack via body cams have had this particular camera angle?

2 | Outlander book readers: Anyone else incredibly grateful that William and the Hunters’ interaction with those backwoods bandits took place with about 95% less gastrointestinal distress than in the novel? Also, there’s no way everyone in Emily’s tribe doesn’t know that kid is Ian’s, right?

3 | If you saw Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, did you internally squeal “Agent Carter reunion!!” when Hayley Atwell and Shea Whigham had scenes together?

4 | Was the whacked-out art that The Walking Dead: Dead City‘s Negan and Perlie found more creepy or cool?

5 | No one expected The Chosen characters to be speaking ancient Hebrew or anything, but wasn’t their English quite contemporary? Referring to interest rates of “15%”? Saying “you better get moving then”?

6 | Egads, just how long ago was this Sunday’s $100,000 Pyramid taped that D’Arcy Carden was introduced as “…of the upcoming A League of Their Own“?

7 | Any guesses what Nikki Glaser’s bleeped Celebrity Family Feud answer was? (Actually… don’t answer that!!!)

8 | Let’s see if we have this right: According to The Real Housewives of New York City’s Erin Lichy, fellow cast member Jenna Lyons is a “quirky oddball” because she “doesn’t love dill but she loves parsley” and “loves olives but not the black ones”? Are those not just completely normal preferences?

9 | Were you expecting the Golden Bachelor to look, well… older?

10 | How did The Young and the Restless let Adam whine about his mistreatment after donating an organ to Faith without her dad Nick mentioning that he only did that after stealing her from her mother and allowing her to believe the baby was dead?

11 | The Bachelorette fans, how happy/thrilled/ecstatic were you to see Charity finally kick that fool Brayden and his earrings to the curb? And how much did the tourism bureau of Stevenson, Wash. pay ABC to get them to set this week’s entire episode there?

12 | Do you buy that Cruel Summer’s police department would have been able to isolate the sound on Megan and Isabella’s conversation at a loud party… recorded on home video… from across the room?

13 | In Justified: City Primeval, shall we assume that “The ‘Stache” that Winona is in the Caribbean with is Jason Gedrick’s Richard from the Justified series finale? (And if so, are you a bit sad that Winona and Raylan clearly never got back together?) And in Episode 2, how did Raylan know Willa wasn’t at the hotel before she answered her cell phone? (If he used Find My Phone, he wouldn’t have then asked her where she was!)

14 | What do you think, Hijack fans? Was Sam’s decision to abort the landing, while understandable, a smidgen selfish in the grand scheme of things?

15 | Isn’t a little strange that The Afterparty’s Isabel and Grace don’t seem more upset over Edgar’s murder?

16 | How did Secret Invasion’s Priscilla not even get winged by this attacker squeezing off his automatic weapon before she could return fire? And maybe we don’t understand genomics/biology or whatever, but how is the DNA of every Avenger in a single vial…?

17 | Mayans MC fans, how loud was your sigh of relief when you realized sweet pitbull Sally hadn’t actually been shot? And didn’t you expect a more elaborate death scene for Isaac, a multi-season villain?

18 | Have you ever felt more seen than when It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Dennis ranted to a customer service representative about having to repeat information he had just entered?

19 | On And Just Like That…, didn’t Miranda and Che’s breakup feel awfully anticlimactic, given how much time we’ve spent on their romance over the past two seasons? And did Charlotte hit a new low with her journey into a blizzard to buy daughter Lily condoms for her first sexual experience?

20 | In The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 4, would Julia have really been able to pack up and empty out a house that big in just one day, even with the help of movers?

21 | Is Hallmark’s newly released Ted Lasso Christmas ornament kind of terrifying? Why is he smiling like The Grinch?? And is it safe to assume that one of “several favorite phrases” the ornament speaks is not Ted’s description of Hallmark Christmas movies?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!