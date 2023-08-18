The Riverdale Kids Binged 135 Eps?! Was Big Brother Unfair to Deaf Player? Dark Winds Channels Halloween II? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Dark Winds, Riverdale, Men in Kilts, The Chi and Big Brother!

1 | Men in Kilts just couldn’t resist that shot of Sam Heughan in a Speedo, could they?

2 | Outlander fans: Was Jamie and Claire’s arrival in Scotland bittersweet for you, given that we know his family won’t be quite the same when he encounters them once more?

3 | Wasn’t Minx‘s Club Minx episode way more entertaining than anything Welcome to Chippendales gave us?

4 | For the Real Housewives of New York City viewers who already struggle to remember whether Jenna’s last name is Lyon or Lyons, did you feel like she and her son were trolling us with these differently spelled jumpsuits?

5 | How did Dark Winds’ Blond Man dive head first out the hospital window but land feet first on the car windshield below? Did you sense that young security guard was a goner the instant he asked Chee to “trade war stories” later? And did the entire hospital chase remind you of Halloween II?

6 | On The Chi, given her brazen first appearance, wouldn’t you kind of like to see Rob’s revenge-seeking mom, Alicia, eventually take on Douda herself?

7 | After his heartwarming appearance on The Bachelorette’s “The Men Tell All” special, are you all in on The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry? Don’t you appreciate the producers’ efforts to find footage of Brayden calling Charity “classless”? And was there even the slightest doubt that a clown like Brayden would end up on Bachelor in Paradise?

8 | How badly do you want to see Only Murders’ Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Grey’s New Orleans: Family Burn Unit? And as far as Ben Glenroy’s killer goes, TikTok-obsessed Kimber is too obvious a suspect this early into the season, right?

9 | Why did Justified: City Primeval’s Raylan & Co. move on Mansell at the park before he flashed the ledger? (What, did they not give Diane some “flash-around money” to convince Mansell?) And do you think Mansell did have the book on him, but a possibly compromised Maureen concealed it?

10 | So, did Riverdale’s teens really watch every previous episode of the show to learn their futures? One-hundred thirty-five hours, in one sitting? That’s more than five days! (Including the torturous ad loads on the CW app for the current season.) Did they get food breaks, at least?

11 | On And Just Like That, is Aidan’s refusal to set foot in Carrie’s apartment getting a little ridiculous? He can’t even go there for one night to enjoy a luxurious meal cooked by a Michelin-starred chef?

12 | On Average Joe, who do you think showed up at Joe’s doorstep in the final moments of the episode? And do you think Touch and Cathy are alive?

13 | The Challenge: USA’s Jonna has had quite the career comeback lately, but let’s be honest: Did she ever stand a chance against Tori in the Arena? Even though we love to see returning vets, isn’t it a bit refreshing that they’re finally getting ganged up on? And as refreshing as it is to see the MTV Vets outnumbered and on the struggle bus for once, wouldn’t The Challenge: USA have been more interesting and dramatic if there was an equal number of MTV and CBS players?

14 | Since The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Kelly was the only kid at her half-sister’s birthday party, is it safe to assume, however sadly, that Beth has no friends?

15 | Was having a deaf houseguest participate in an audio-based competition perhaps one of the most brainless things Big Brother has ever done? Also, how much did your opinion of outgoing HOH Hisam change in just one week’s time?

16 | Was “They’re all from Jackass” an appropriate category on Generation Gap, where one of the rugrat players might have had to guess that out loud?

17 | What was least believable about The Prank Panel‘s fake “Miss International Country of Origin” pageant? The event’s ridiculous name? The fact that the women thought they were believably competing while wearing what appeared to be mid-tier department store dresses?

18 | Are you surprised it took this long for a major scripted streaming series — Disney+’s Ahsoka — to officially (officially!) commit to primetime, “appointment television” releases?

19 | We know that Harley Quinn is very much an Equal Opportunity Offender, but aren’t the Jons a disappointingly lazy sort of offensive?

20 | The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, following the Season 2 finale, are you:

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!