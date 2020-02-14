TVLine Plays Cupid: 25 Couples That Need to Happen on Grey's, This Is Us, Walking Dead, 9-1-1, The 100 and More

It’s officially Cupid’s busiest work day of the year, and we’re happy to take some of the matchmaking off his hands.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day (and after being this holiday’s equivalent of The Grinch), we’re turning our attention to the many TV twosomes for whom love is almost in the air — and if we had a say in the matter, these characters would couple up ASAP.

Surely we’re not the only ones rooting for romance between Evil‘s David and Kristen (that slow dance!), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Midge and Lenny Bruce (that slow dance!) or The 100‘s Bellamy and Clarke, to name a few. TV Characters That Should Be Couples

There are also three potential couples in the #OneChicago universe that we’d like to see catch fire, along with friendships on Good Trouble, Single Parents, All American and more shows that definitely need to bloom into something more.

And though a majority of these potential couples have never dated before, we’re also throwing our support behind some exes — such as A Million Little Things‘ Gary and Maggie — who oughta give it another go. (There’s even room for a few long shots… by which we mostly mean 9-1-1‘s Buck and Eddie. Hey, we can dream!)

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the TV characters we think should become couples, then hit the comments with your own ideal matches!