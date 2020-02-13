TV's Worst Couples: 30+ Pairs We Wish We Could Forget This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner… but not every TV couple deserves flowers and candy. Far from it!

Though television has given us plenty of swoon-worthy romances over the years, it’s also delivered quite a few duds. From the yawn-inducing (The Office‘s Andy and Erin) to the out-of-left-field (Friends‘ Joey and Rachel) to the downright wrong (Game of Thrones‘ Jaime and Cersei), there’s been no shortage of small-screen relationships that probably shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Worst TV Couples

In the attached photo gallery, we’re throwing a little anti-Valentine’s Day party, recognizing more than 30 TV pairings that didn’t work. And though we’ve included some couples that are out-and-out toxic — break up already, Succession‘s Tom and Shiv! — most of the duos in our gallery suffered more from lack of chemistry and/or romantic expectations that simply weren’t met.

Scroll through the attached gallery (click here for direct access) to see our picks for television’s worst mismatches, then drop a comment below with the couples you’d add to the list.

If you’re in the mood for something a little more lovey-dovey, check back on Friday (aka Valentine’s Day) to see the TV characters that we’re hoping will couple up soon. (We’re hopeless romantics, too!)