What's New on HBO Max in June

To help you anticipate and navigate all that HBO Max has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV series, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the new streaming service this month — all as a 100-percent free supplement to our daily and handy What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns, and our monthly New on Netflix roundup.

Among Max Originals coming in June are a new Adventure Time special, Doom Patrol Season 2 and Search Party Season 3. You’ll also be able to stream the most recent episodes of HBO original series, including Insecure, I Know This Much Is True and We’re Here, as well as upcoming series Perry Mason (starring The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys), I May Destroy You (from executive producer and star Michaela Coel) and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (a six-part docuseries which chronicles the late Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer).

Also arriving on the service are all 23 seasons of Comedy Central’s South Park, and film titles such as Ad Astra, Chicago, Cabaret, Doctor Sleep, Ford v Ferrari, The Good Liar, Magic Mike, Titanic, Veronica Mars, When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail.

MONDAY, JUNE 1

4th & Forever: Muck City Season 1

Adventures In Babysitting

Amelie

An American Werewolf in London

The American

Another Cinderella Story

Beautiful Girls

Black Beauty

Bridget Jones’ Baby

The Bucket List

Cabaret

The Champ

Chicago

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Clash of the Titans

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crash

Doubt

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Dune

Elf

Enter the Dragon

Far and Away

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Firewall

Flipped

Forces of Nature

The Fountain

Frantic

From Dusk Till Dawn

Full Metal Jacket

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro

The Good Son

The Goonies

Hanna

Havana

He Got Game

Heaven Can Wait

Heidi

Hello Again

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hunger

In Her Shoes

In Like Flint

The Iron Giant

It Takes Two

Juice

The Last Mimzy

License to Wed

Life

Lifeforce

Lights Out

Like Water For Chocolate

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

The Losers

Love Jones

Lucy

Magic Mike

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

Misery

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day

A Monster Calls

Mr. Wonderful

Must Love Dogs

My Dog Skip

Mystic River

The Neverending Story

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

New York Minute

Nights In Rodanthe

No Reservations

Ordinary People

Our Man Flint

The Parallax View

Patch Adams

A Perfect World

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro

Personal Best

Presumed Innocent

Ray

Richie Rich (Movie)

Rosewood

Rugrats Go Wild

Running on Empty

Secondhand Lions

She’s the Man

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Space Cowboys

Speed Racer

Splendor in the Grass

The Stepfather

Summer Catch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

Tess

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Titanic

TMNT

Torch Song Trilogy

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures

U-571

U.S. Marshals

Unaccompanied Minors

Uncle Buck

Veronica Mars (2014 movie)

Walking and Talking

We Are Marshall

Weird Science

When Harry Met Sally

Wild Wild West

Wonder

X-Men: First Class

You’ve Got Mail

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Inside Carbonaro Season 1

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island

We’re Here Season 1 finale

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Betty Season 1 finale

SARURDAY, JUNE 6

Ad Astra

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

I May Destroy You series premiere

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

Infinity Train Season 2 premiere

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

El asesino de los caprichos (aka The Goya Murders)

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

The Good Liar

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

I Know This Much Is True limited series finale

Insecure Season 4 finale

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

#GeorgeWashington

Age of Big Cats Season 1

Ancient Earth Season 1

Apocalypse: WWI Season 1

Big World in a Small Garden

The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice Season 1

Cornfield Shipwreck

The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart

David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain

David Attenborough’s Light on Earth

DeBugged

Digits Season 1

Dragons & Damsels

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade

Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks Season 1

First Man

Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The History of Food Season 1

Hurricane the Anatomy Season 1

Into the Lost Crystal Caves

Jason Silva: Transhumanism

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis Season 1 (Parts 1 and 2)

Knuckleball!

Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait

Looney Tunes Season 1 (Batch 2)

Man’s First Friend

Penguin Central

Pompeii: Disaster Street

Popeye Season 1 (Batch 2)

Pyramids Builders: New Clues

Realm of the Volga Season 1

Sacred Spaces Season 1

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer documentary premiere

Scanning the Pyramids

Science vs. Terrorism Season 1

The Secret Lives of Big Cats Season 1

Secret Life of Lakes Season 1

Secret Life Underground Season 1

Secrets of the Solar System Season 1

Space Probes! Season 1

Speed Season 1

Spies of War Season 1

Tales of Nature Season 1

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat

Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace

Viking Women Season 1

Vitamania

Whale Wisdom

The Woodstock Bus

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

Summer Camp Island Season 2 premiere

Karma series premiere

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn documentary premiere

Entre Nos: The Winners

Bajo el mismo techo (aka Under the Same Roof)

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Ford v Ferrari

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

Perry Mason limited series premiere

MONDAY, JUNE 22

Hard series finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

South Park Seasons 1-23

Transhood documentary premiere

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO special premiere

Doom Patrol Season 2 premiere

Esme & Roy Season 2A premiere

Search Party Season 3 premiere

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Hormigas (aka The Awakening of the Ants)

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Doctor Sleep

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark docuseries premiere

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

Welcome to Chechnya documentary premiere