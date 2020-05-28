What's New on HBO Max in June

To help you anticipate and navigate all that HBO Max has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV series, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the new streaming service this month — all as a 100-percent free supplement to our daily and handy What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns, and our monthly New on Netflix roundup.
Among Max Originals coming in June are a new Adventure Time special, Doom Patrol Season 2 and Search Party Season 3. You’ll also be able to stream the most recent episodes of HBO original series, including Insecure, I Know This Much Is True and We’re Here, as well as upcoming series Perry Mason (starring The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys), I May Destroy You (from executive producer and star Michaela Coel) and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (a six-part docuseries which chronicles the late Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer).
Also arriving on the service are all 23 seasons of Comedy Central’s South Park, and film titles such as Ad Astra, Chicago, Cabaret, Doctor Sleep, Ford v Ferrari, The Good Liar, Magic Mike, Titanic, Veronica Mars, When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail.
Want scoop on any of the series listed below? Email AskAusiello@tvline.com and or InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via one of TVLine’s scoop columns!
MONDAY, JUNE 1
4th & Forever: Muck City Season 1
Adventures In Babysitting
Amelie
An American Werewolf in London
The American
Another Cinderella Story
Beautiful Girls
Black Beauty
Bridget Jones’ Baby
The Bucket List
Cabaret
The Champ
Chicago
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Clash of the Titans
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crash
Doubt
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Dune
Elf
Enter the Dragon
Far and Away
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Firewall
Flipped
Forces of Nature
The Fountain
Frantic
From Dusk Till Dawn
Full Metal Jacket
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro
The Good Son
The Goonies
Hanna
Havana
He Got Game
Heaven Can Wait
Heidi
Hello Again
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hunger
In Her Shoes
In Like Flint
The Iron Giant
It Takes Two
Juice
The Last Mimzy
License to Wed
Life
Lifeforce
Lights Out
Like Water For Chocolate
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
The Losers
Love Jones
Lucy
Magic Mike
McCabe and Mrs. Miller
Misery
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
A Monster Calls
Mr. Wonderful
Must Love Dogs
My Dog Skip
Mystic River
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe
No Reservations
Ordinary People
Our Man Flint
The Parallax View
Patch Adams
A Perfect World
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro
Personal Best
Presumed Innocent
Ray
Richie Rich (Movie)
Rosewood
Rugrats Go Wild
Running on Empty
Secondhand Lions
She’s the Man
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Space Cowboys
Speed Racer
Splendor in the Grass
The Stepfather
Summer Catch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
Tess
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Titanic
TMNT
Torch Song Trilogy
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures
U-571
U.S. Marshals
Unaccompanied Minors
Uncle Buck
Veronica Mars (2014 movie)
Walking and Talking
We Are Marshall
Weird Science
When Harry Met Sally
Wild Wild West
Wonder
X-Men: First Class
You’ve Got Mail
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
Inside Carbonaro Season 1
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island
We’re Here Season 1 finale
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
Betty Season 1 finale
SARURDAY, JUNE 6
Ad Astra
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
I May Destroy You series premiere
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
Infinity Train Season 2 premiere
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
El asesino de los caprichos (aka The Goya Murders)
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
The Good Liar
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
I Know This Much Is True limited series finale
Insecure Season 4 finale
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
#GeorgeWashington
Age of Big Cats Season 1
Ancient Earth Season 1
Apocalypse: WWI Season 1
Big World in a Small Garden
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice Season 1
Cornfield Shipwreck
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart
David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain
David Attenborough’s Light on Earth
DeBugged
Digits Season 1
Dragons & Damsels
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks Season 1
First Man
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The History of Food Season 1
Hurricane the Anatomy Season 1
Into the Lost Crystal Caves
Jason Silva: Transhumanism
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis Season 1 (Parts 1 and 2)
Knuckleball!
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait
Looney Tunes Season 1 (Batch 2)
Man’s First Friend
Penguin Central
Pompeii: Disaster Street
Popeye Season 1 (Batch 2)
Pyramids Builders: New Clues
Realm of the Volga Season 1
Sacred Spaces Season 1
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer documentary premiere
Scanning the Pyramids
Science vs. Terrorism Season 1
The Secret Lives of Big Cats Season 1
Secret Life of Lakes Season 1
Secret Life Underground Season 1
Secrets of the Solar System Season 1
Space Probes! Season 1
Speed Season 1
Spies of War Season 1
Tales of Nature Season 1
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace
Viking Women Season 1
Vitamania
Whale Wisdom
The Woodstock Bus
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
Summer Camp Island Season 2 premiere
Karma series premiere
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn documentary premiere
Entre Nos: The Winners
Bajo el mismo techo (aka Under the Same Roof)
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
Ford v Ferrari
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
Perry Mason limited series premiere
MONDAY, JUNE 22
Hard series finale
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
South Park Seasons 1-23
Transhood documentary premiere
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO special premiere
Doom Patrol Season 2 premiere
Esme & Roy Season 2A premiere
Search Party Season 3 premiere
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Hormigas (aka The Awakening of the Ants)
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Doctor Sleep
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark docuseries premiere
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
Welcome to Chechnya documentary premiere