New on Netflix in January 2020

To help you better anticipate and navigate all that Netflix has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV series, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the streaming service this month — all as a 100-percent free supplement to our daily and handy What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns.
Among Netflix’s new offerings this month, you have the final episodes of both Ashton Kutcher’s The Ranch (which of course left us with quite a cliffhanger) and the acclaimed BoJack Horseman… Anne With an E‘s farewell season (which has the charming coming-of-age tale’s fans Angry With an A)… the small screen’s latest stab at Bram Stoker’s Dracula (from the creators of Sherlock and starring The Affair‘s Claes Bang)… and more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (watch teasers and get casting scoop).
NOTE: “Netflix Original” is how the streaming service denotes any series that it has A) has commissioned and produced for itself, B) secured exclusive international streaming rights for, C) co-produced with another network, or D) “saved” in the wake of cancellation elsewhere (e.g. Lucifer). Don’t @ us!
Want scoop on any of the series listed below? Email AskAusiello@tvline.com and or InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via one of TVLine’s scoop columns!
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
The Circle series premiere (Netflix Original)
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Ghost Stories (Netflix Film)
Good Girls Season 2
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Messiah series premiere (Netflix Original)
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor series premiere (Netflix Documentary Series)
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Spinning Out series premiere (Netflix Original)
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
Sex, Explained (Netflix Documentary Series)
Thieves of the Wood series premiere (Netflix Original)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
Anne With an E final season (Netflix Original)
All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Film)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
Dracula series premiere (Netflix Original)
Go! Go! Cory Carson series premiere (Netflix Family Series)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
Cheer series premiere (Netflix Documentary Series)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
AJ and the Queen series premiere (Netflix Original)
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji series premiere (Netflix Original)
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Netflix Family Series)
The Inbestigators: Season 2 (Netflix Family Series)
Medical Police series premiere (Netflix Original)
Scissor Seven series premiere (Netflix Anime)
Until Dawn series premiere (Netflix Original)
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
The Healing Powers of Dude series premiere (Netflix Family Series)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts series premiere (Netflix Family Series)
The Master
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)
Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
NiNoKuni (Netflix Anime Film)
Steve Jobs
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
Ares series premiere (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)
Vivir dos veces (Netflix Film)
Wer kann, der kann! series premiere (Netflix Original)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18
The Bling Ring
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
Family Reunion: Part 2 (Netflix Family Series)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Comedy Special)
Word Party: Season 4 (Netflix Family Series)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak series premiere (Netflix Documentary Series)
Playing with Fire: Season 1
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original)
October Faction (Netflix Original)
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Anime Series)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
A Sun (Netflix Film)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
The Ranch: Part 8 (Netflix Original)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Documentary Series)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
Vir Das: For India (Netflix Comedy Special)
MONDAY, JANUARY 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Comedy Special)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29
Frères Ennemis (Netflix Film)
Next In Fashion series premiere (Netflix Original)
Night on Earth (Netflix Documentary)
Omniscient (Netflix Original)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey series premiere (Netflix Original)
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger series premiere (Netflix Original)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
37 Seconds (Netflix Film)
American Assassin
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix Original)
Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Luna Nera series premiere (Netflix Original)
Ragnarok series premiere (Netflix Original)
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.