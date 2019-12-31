New on Netflix in January 2020

To help you better anticipate and navigate all that Netflix has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV series, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the streaming service this month — all as a 100-percent free supplement to our daily and handy What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns.

Among Netflix’s new offerings this month, you have the final episodes of both Ashton Kutcher’s The Ranch (which of course left us with quite a cliffhanger) and the acclaimed BoJack Horseman… Anne With an E‘s farewell season (which has the charming coming-of-age tale’s fans Angry With an A)… the small screen’s latest stab at Bram Stoker’s Dracula (from the creators of Sherlock and starring The Affair‘s Claes Bang)… and more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (watch teasers and get casting scoop).

NOTE: “Netflix Original” is how the streaming service denotes any series that it has A) has commissioned and produced for itself, B) secured exclusive international streaming rights for, C) co-produced with another network, or D) “saved” in the wake of cancellation elsewhere (e.g. Lucifer). Don’t @ us!

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

The Circle series premiere (Netflix Original)

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Ghost Stories (Netflix Film)

Good Girls Season 2

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Messiah series premiere (Netflix Original)

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor series premiere (Netflix Documentary Series)

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Spinning Out series premiere (Netflix Original)

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

Sex, Explained (Netflix Documentary Series)

Thieves of the Wood series premiere (Netflix Original)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3

Anne With an E final season (Netflix Original)

All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Film)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

Dracula series premiere (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson series premiere (Netflix Family Series)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

Cheer series premiere (Netflix Documentary Series)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

AJ and the Queen series premiere (Netflix Original)

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji series premiere (Netflix Original)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Netflix Family Series)

The Inbestigators: Season 2 (Netflix Family Series)

Medical Police series premiere (Netflix Original)

Scissor Seven series premiere (Netflix Anime)

Until Dawn series premiere (Netflix Original)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

The Healing Powers of Dude series premiere (Netflix Family Series)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts series premiere (Netflix Family Series)

The Master

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

NiNoKuni (Netflix Anime Film)

Steve Jobs

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Ares series premiere (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)

Vivir dos veces (Netflix Film)

Wer kann, der kann! series premiere (Netflix Original)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

The Bling Ring

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 (Netflix Family Series)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Comedy Special)

Word Party: Season 4 (Netflix Family Series)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak series premiere (Netflix Documentary Series)

Playing with Fire: Season 1

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original)

October Faction (Netflix Original)

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Anime Series)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

A Sun (Netflix Film)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

The Ranch: Part 8 (Netflix Original)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Documentary Series)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

Vir Das: For India (Netflix Comedy Special)

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Comedy Special)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Frères Ennemis (Netflix Film)

Next In Fashion series premiere (Netflix Original)

Night on Earth (Netflix Documentary)

Omniscient (Netflix Original)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey series premiere (Netflix Original)

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger series premiere (Netflix Original)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

37 Seconds (Netflix Film)

American Assassin

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix Original)

Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Luna Nera series premiere (Netflix Original)

Ragnarok series premiere (Netflix Original)

