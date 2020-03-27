Grey's Anatomy's 25 Best Couples Ever

In 16 seasons of hookups and letdowns, “I dos” and “Oh no you didn’ts,” Grey’s Anatomy has turned us all into heart specialists of a sort. So in honor of the ABC drama’s 15th anniversary — it aired its first episode on this day back in 2005 — your friends at TVLine are counting down the show’s 25 greatest couples of all time and ranking them from the least to most legendary.

And who knows? You might actually find yourself agreeing with our Top 25. It does, after all, include sweethearts ranging from parents-to-be who started out just being “pain management” to each other, prickly sparring partners who argue with as much passion as they canoodle, and happily marrieds who have proven that to keep a relationship solid, it pays to occasionally test its structural integrity. And if a couple has proven popular enough to be given a ‘shipper name — MerDer, Jolex, Calzona, etc. — they’re almost guaranteed to have made the cut.

