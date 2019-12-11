2019 in Review: The 15 Coolest Scenes

“How did they do that?”

We found ourselves asking that question quite a few times this year, as television raised its technical game — and delivered some very cool scenes as a result.

From Rue’s dizzying drug use on Euphoria, to The Flash‘s out-of-this-world trip through a black hole, to a Magicians death that literally shattered us, 2019 served up all sorts of visuals that made us laugh, cry or stare at our screens in open-mouthed awe. The Coolest TV Scenes of 2019

In the photo gallery at right, you’ll find 15 of this year’s coolest TV scenes, including a stunning Watchmen transformation, an epic Stranger Things battle and some of Game of Thrones‘ best CGI work, to name a few. We also made room for a few simpler moments, such as Mr. Robot‘s silent server-hacking scene, which were equally effective (if slightly less showy).

