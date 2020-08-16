Big Brother's Most Brutal Blindsides!

Big Brother is back in session, and here at TVLine, we’re getting a bit nostalgic. While fan favorite cast members like Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha and Daniele Donato are back in the house delivering fresh and fiery moments for the record books (check out our BB22 winner predictions here), we’re reminiscing about some of our favorite BB moments from seasons past.

As this year’s remaining 15 houseguests continue the ultimate battle for power and that $500k check, we’re revisiting some of the best and most brutal blindsides in the show’s 20 year history. While a good portion of our picks revolve around classic eviction night surprises, other shockers tackle strategy reveals, devastating losses and even a genealogical twist that extended far beyond the game inside the house.

Our chosen moments also touch upon jury management (both for players and producers), the wrong way to use a veto and just a few of the reasons why future players should never trust Dan Gheesling. We’ve included major bombshells spanning all the way back to Big Brother 3, highlighting legendary players like Danielle Reyes, Nakomis Dedmon, Mike “Boogie” Malin, Dr. Will Kirby, Jeff Schroeder and many more.

Check out our list of brutal Big Brother blindsides by clicking on the photo gallery above (or go here for direct access). Then, hit the comments with the Big Brother moments that had your jaw dropping to the floor.