Weeds Vet Elizabeth Perkins Weighs In Possible Revival, Returning as Celia

Elizabeth Perkins is high on reprising her role as Celia in Showtime’s possible Weeds revival.

In May, it was reported that the premium cabler — on which all eight seasons of the OG series aired from 2005 to 2012 — is developing a sequel series that would feature the return of Mary-Louise Parker’s Nancy Botwin. (The project had previously been in the works at Starz.)

Speaking with our sister site Variety at a red carpet event for Season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty (in which she has a role), Perkins said the Weeds revival is still just “talk” at this point, but “I’d be on board” to play Celia Hodes again.

“I loved working with Mary-Louise Parker,” she added. “I love those two characters together, Nancy and Celia!”

Perkins’ most recent previous TV roles include a Season 3 Barry arc and a recurring gig on This Is Us (as Mandy Moore’s TV mom).

In addition to Parker and Perkins — who earned three Emmy nominations during her five-season stint on the pot-peddling comedy — Weeds also starred Justin Kirk, Tonye Patano, Romany Malco, Hunter Parrish, Alexander Gould, Andy Milder, Allie Grant and Kevin Nealon.

Among possible returnees, though, Kirk, who played Nancy’s brother Andy, seemed less bullish on the revival, saying in May, “Even as a fan, do you really want to see us all old and coming back?

“I did recently hear of [the Showtime revival], so they may be trying to drag its tired carcass out,” he quipped.

What do you think, Weeds loyalists? Is Celia a “must” for any possible revival?